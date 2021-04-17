PITTSBORO — West Carteret’s football season came to an end Friday night with 17-0 loss at Northwood in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Patriots closed out the season with a 5-3 overall record and 4-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish second behind unbeaten Havelock (8-0, 5-0).
No other stats were available were available from West’s final game of the season.
The Rams, also playing in the same state playoffs bracket as West, had no trouble advancing with a 56-14 triumph over Southern Guilford. Havelock, seeded No. 3, will travel to No. 2 Northwood, which sports a 6-2 overall mark, 5-1 in the 3A Big 8 Conference.
West teams are all too familiar with Northwood this year. Just four days after football season started, the Patriots were one game from appearing in a basketball state championship game for the second time in school history, but they fell to Northwood in overtime 72-69 to have those hopes dashed. Northwood went on and lost to Weddington 57-46 in the 3A state title game.
