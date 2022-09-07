MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City will welcome high-powered offshore boats this weekend for the annual Crystal Coast Grand Prix.
Boats will arrive at the Race Village on the waterfront on Thursday, with official Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) races taking place on Friday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Lookout Shootout Poker Run, which is put on by McCann through Jack’s Waterfront Bar, will take place on Saturday.
The event has also paired with the U.S. Coast Guard to close the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW) and the adjacent waters surrounding the port to local boaters on Friday and Sunday only from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. when races are being held.
This will be the third straight year of the event after it took an eight-year hiatus. Organizer Jeff McCann was thrilled with last year’s success.
“There were over 1,000 boats in the water watching the race,” McCann said. “It was incredible. I had a lot of support (last) year. The town really came together to make it happen.”
Two years ago, the county provided a $20,000 jumpstart to bring the attraction to his Jack’s Waterfront Bar. The move paved the way for a successful return, which turned into a bonus event when the OPA needed a host location for its world championship. The traditional site at Englewood, Fla. wasn’t available, so McCann stepped in to host what turned out to be two of only three races during the entire OPA season.
“When they canceled Englewood (in 2020), I had everything still in place,” McCann said. “It was routine to put it on because everything was still ready for it.”
McCann, a longtime powerboat driver, jumped back into the seat of his 42-foot Fountain for last year’s event. He traveled with the boat to Engelwood for the world championships in November, too.
The final classes and participants will not be established until Friday. Last year, Knucklehead Racing got the solo spot and the win in Vee Extreme division.
Marker 17 Marine won the Modified Vee over Absolutely Not, and Wazzup was the top boat in the Stock Vee over NMB RV Resort and Twisted Tea.
Class 6 had the largest fleet of boats in the competition. CRC took first place, followed by Rum Runners and Wicked.
In Class 7, Nauti Boyz finished ahead of Goofin Around and Jackhammer.
There were four teams in the mix for Class 4, with Predator winning over Saris Racing and Old School.
In the three-boat Class 5 field, Shoreline Plumbing finished in first, followed by May Marine and Mean Streak.
Bat Boat was the winner in the Class 2 category, followed by Strickly Business.
Jersey Outlaw/Ammo Camo also raced solo in the Class 3 to win that division.
“A lot of teams came out to compete and support us,” McCann said. “They like the event, and they love Morehead City. All of the hotels and motels were full, which is what we want to see.”
For more information, go online at www.oparacing.org/mhc.
