Ask any student-athlete, coach, administrator, parent, or even reporter, and they’ll tell you they fear the high school sports year will be shut down at any moment.
You can understand why we’d have such concerns.
When you see the way some of those in this country conduct themselves, you assume the pandemic is over.
It is not. Far from it.
The coronavirus numbers (cases, hospitalizations, deaths) get worse every day and are now approaching peak spring levels.
It’s not going out on a limb to predict it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
October was worse than September, November was worse than October, December will likely be worse than November, and … well … you get the point.
My greatest fear is that, in a cruel sense of irony, we will soon look back and realize we should have played as many sports as possible this fall.
Because the winter looks bleak.
I can’t blame the N.C. High School Athletic Association or local education agencies for continuing to postpone workouts or the fall season in hopes things would get better.
I was right there with them.
In July, I wrote a column titled “Time to make the call: move football to the spring.”
There is no roadmap for this pandemic. These things don’t come around every year – thank God.
We’re all just winging it.
I look at the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, which is made up of private schools, and wonder if they did it right. The NCISAA just completed a full fall schedule of sports, and outside of a few bumps in the road, it was largely successful.
Meanwhile, the NCHSAA after a two-month delay recently started cross country and volleyball – swimming will soon join those two sports – just as coronavirus numbers are exploding all over North Carolina.
About three-fourths of states in the country went ahead with a fall sports schedule at the beginning of the school year, and it has been a mixed bag.
Alaska canceled its football playoffs when positive cases became too high. Kentucky, Michigan and Minnesota delayed their postseasons due to a spike in COVID-19 cases with the latter two shutting down for three weeks, which certainly isn’t a good sign.
School districts all over the country have also shut down sports for indefinite periods, including those of late in Pennsylvania such as Carlisle, Boiling Springs and Susquehanna Township, and those in Ohio such as Indian Hill, Finneytown, Deer Park and Reading.
And now we arrive at basketball season, or what is typically basketball season, and states are again taking different approaches. According to MaxPeps.com, about 20 states have already started their seasons, while about 15 will start in the coming weeks.
North Carolina is one of seven that will begin in January, joining New Mexico, New York, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Colorado, as well as Washington, D.C. California will start in March, while Hawaii, Illinois, Rhode Island, and Vermont have yet to make a decision.
Whoever has guessed right and been able to complete seasons has done just that – guessed right.
Nobody knows the exact way to go. The only thing you can be certain of is this: state athletic associations and school districts are prioritizing the health and safety of student-athletes and their families.
They can’t be blamed for exercising an abundance of caution.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.