CHAPEL HILL — Croatan continues to prove its one of the top 2A athletic programs in the state.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the Wells Fargo Cup standings for the 2019-2020 academic year Monday, and the Cougars stood as the 2A runner-up.
They have now placed in the top five for seven consecutive years. The program took third for four straight years (2014-2015 to 2017-2018) after taking fourth in 2013-2014.
Croatan became the first county program to ever win the NCHSAA competition last year by capturing the 2A division.
“We almost went back to back, so that is really cool,” Croatan Athletic Director Dave Boal said.
Boal’s program nearly defended its title, sporting 292.5 points to champion Carrboro’s 300. Carrboro has now won it in seven of the past nine years.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Boal said. “I was surprised we had all those points. I mean, we knew we were in the top five, but I didn’t know we were 7.5 points away. I think if we had the spring, we win it again.”
The spring season was shut down just two weeks in due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Croatan had high hopes last spring for a girls soccer team that returned nearly every starter from a squad that ended 2019 at No. 4 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings with a 21-4 record after visiting the fourth round of the state playoffs.
“We all thought they could have gone to the regional or states,” Boal said. “Tennis was expecting to do well, and track is always good.”
Track and field helped the Cougars score big points in the Wells Fargo Cup for the second straight year with a solid winter.
The boys indoor team took fifth in the state, while the girls placed ninth. Wrestling was the state runner-up in dual competition, and the boys swim team took fourth at the state meet.
“I didn’t think we had won it, but I knew with the winter sports, we were going to have a good spot,” Boal said. “I knew we did well, but I didn’t want to be a jerk and call up there in the spring and say, ‘Hey, are you guys going to release the Wells Fargo standings?’ I didn’t know if they were going to release it after the spring got shut down.”
The program was also helped by the cross country performance in the fall. The boys took third in the state, while the girls finished eighth.
Croatan was one of just four programs east of Interstate 95 that made the top 10 lists in the four classifications, joining No. 8 First Flight (2A), No. 8 D.H. Conley (3A) and No. 9 Hoggard (4A).
“That is pretty impressive,” Boal said. “I sent an email to all the coaches and (Principal Kay Zimarino), and we were all excited about it. Just something in a glum world, it sort of brightens your day. We weren’t expecting that today.”
The Cougars have been remarkably successful in the past seven years after not cracking the top 15 of the Wells Fargo Cup standings in 2012 or 2013.
The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events.
Points are awarded for all sports as follows: 50 for state champions, 45 for runner-up, 40 for third, 35 for fourth, 30 for fifth, 25 for sixth, 20 for seventh and 15 for eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.