The N.C. High School Athletic Association passed a plan for phase two for its sports workouts.
Phase two, which the NCHSAA will allow schools to move to on Aug. 3, will not change the number of athletes allowed to participate in workouts, but it will allow the use of some shared equipment — such as balls. Social distancing must be maintained.
The Phase 2 workout guidelines go into effect Aug. 3. Among the highlights:
* Sharing of equipment is permissible within small groups/pods.
* Wearing protective equipment remains prohibited.
* Equipment must be disinfected frequently, and it requires disinfecting prior to use by another pod.
For the schools who have not yet begun summer workouts, the NCHSAA encourages a gradual return to activities to allow students who may have inactive all summer to gradually get into shape.
