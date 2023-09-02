CAPE CARTERET — The Croatan girls golf team appears primed to win its fourth consecutive league title.
The Cougars have controlled the first two 3A Coastal Conference matches of the season, winning the first by 25 shots and the second by 20.
They shot 134 at North Shore Country Club, outlasting West Carteret with 159, Swansboro with 162, Richlands with 170, and Dixon with 179.
In the second match at Star Hill Golf Club, they shot 134, followed by Swansboro with 154, West with 163, Richlands with 168, and Dixon with 180.
Swansboro’s Parker Marion, a Croatan transfer, was the medalist in each outing, putting up a 40 and 41, respectively, in the two nine-holes matches.
Croatan benefited from a strong pack mentality, posting five of the top seven in the first match and five of the top six in the second.
Natalia Melbard and Maddie Cunningham tied for the runner-up spot at North Shore with each shooting a 43.
Those two also tied for the runner-up spot in the second match with 44 apiece.
Nicole Hassi followed in fourth place in the first match with a 40, and Landry Clifton rounded out the top five with a 50. They finished in the same positions at North Shore with Hassi producing a 46 and Clifton a 48.
West’s Kalyn Trujillo tied Clifton with a 50 in the first match.
Alison Anderson shot 51 to place seventh. She was sixth in the second match with a 50.
West’s Sarah Tell tied for eighth with a 53, and teammate Merritt Garner put up a 56 to take 10th.
West’s Madeline Steidl and Maggie Garner tied for 11th with 57 scores on the day.
Croatan’s Giada Melbard tied for 15th with a 59. She was 10th in the second match with a 53, tying with Trujillo.
Tell claimed ninth at Star Hill with a 53, followed by Maggie Garner and Steidle in a tie for 12th with a 56 apiece.
West’s Ella Holmes tied for 15th with a 58.
