BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Lions Club held its fourth annual Beaufort Bridge Run on Nov. 5 with 188 participants toeing the line in the 5K.
Runners were greeted with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s as they traversed a course that took them across two bridges in Beaufort, the high-rise Gallants Channel Bridge and the Turner Street Bridge.
The event consisted of a 5K race and a 1-mile fun dog plus a dog strut.
The run/walk event was actually the eighth annual such event for the Beaufort Lions Club. Previous events were the Glow Run in 2015 and 2016 and the Front Street Gallop in 2017 and 2018.
This year, Backstreet Pub returned as the official host of the after-race party.
Tyler Pake, 39, of Beaufort was the first runner to cross the finish line with a winning time of 18 minutes, 55.53 seconds. It was Pake’s second win for the race after he placed first in the 2019 event with a 18:32.31 clocking. He also placed third in the 2020 race.
Lawrence David, 39, of Chapel Hill placed second overall and in the male division with a time of 19:34.23. William Bylund, 38, of Swansboro placed third in both divisions in 19:47.78.
Lindsay Harnly, 23, of Morehead City won the female division with a 21:04.80 clocking that was good for fifth place overall.
Harnly started a run of three straight female finishers for fifth, sixth and seventh places. Melissa Marchand, 44, of Houston crossed after Harnly with a time of 22:01.49, and Delaney Bundy, 16, of Cary rounded out the division in 22:14.61.
Here are results of the race:
2022 Beaufort Bridge Run
5K
Female
Overall: 1, Lindsay Harnly, 21:04.80; 2, Melissa Marchand, 22:01.49; 3, Delaney Bundy, 22:14.61.
Masters: 1, Allison Foley, 25:13.12; 2, Kendall Bridges, 26:14.53; 3, Kristen Christensen, 27:14.20.
12-and-under: 1, R. Bridges, 28:12.38; 2, P. David, 28:53.78; 3, E. Bridges, 31:14.13.
13-19: 1, Raegan Anderson, 28:29.20; 2, Harbour Early, 32:36.82; 3, McKinley Schoden, 37:17.82.
20-29: 1, Cassidy Cowley, 26:12.80; 2, Heidi Helms, 28:07.39; 3, Brianna Magee, 28:23.64.
30-39: 1, Christina Cruz, 24:51.32; 2, Mei-Yen Ireland, 26:36.64; 3, Alejandra Macias-Ramirez, 32:05.90.
40-49: 1, Becky Jones, 27:14.94; 2, Missy Jefferys, 27:27.08; 3, Stephanie Tanner, 28:55.51.
50-59: 1, Ellen Palumbo, 28:20.18; 2, Valerie Cavenaugh, 28:41.58; 3, Misty Beil, 29:27.23.
60-69: 1, Eve West, 28:25.94; 2, Kathy Swanzey, 29:23.73; 3, Kathryn Langenkamp, 31:46.11.
70-and-over: 1, Mattie Seaton, 38:09.16; 2, Lynn Hector, 42:07.38; 3, Paula Salter, 45:01.32.
Male
Overall: 1, Tyler Pake, 18:55.53; 2, Lawrence David, 19:30.96; 3, William Bylund, 19:46.24.
Masters: 1, Jeremy Bridges, 19:55.09; 2, Franke Hone, 22:45.58; 3, Steve Kozischek, 23:45.30.
12-and-under: 1, B. David, 23:31.18; 2, J. Watkins, 25:49.71; 3, N. Christensen, 27:00.26.
13-19: 1, Teagan Gallagher, 22:40.68; 2, Ryland Wade, 22:48.51.
20-29: 1, Josh Helms, 22:59.66; 2, GuruBandaa Khalsa, 23:08.94; 3, Kent Pittman, Jr., 24:20.90.
30-39: 1, Chris Underwood, 23:16.54; 2, Mike Bridges, 24:05.27; 3, Nic Hause, 24:06.85.
40-49: 1, Joshua Arthur, 26:30.78; 2, Gary Watkins, 27:04.99; 3, Larry Rubio, 27:27.42.
50-59: 1, Steve Palumbo, 27:06.69; 2, Adrian Saldana, 27:48.14; 3, Daniel Nicholson, 28:46.38.
60-69: 1, Gregory Goolishian, 23:56.45; 2, David Snyder, 24:30.02; 3, John Mattson, 24:55.46.
70-and-over: 1, Finn Hassing, 25:04.43; 2, Edward Janosko, 29:02.93; 3, Kurt Brendstrup, 30:37.17.
