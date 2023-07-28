I can’t think of a better word to describe the loss of athletic trainers for the county’s high school sports team than catastrophic.
Right now, the biggest issue is finding people to fill the void left by the end of the partnership between Moore Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and the county school system.
On a side note, Moore Orthopedics deserves major kudos for providing that service free of charge to the county for all these years. Reportedly, they had the ability to provide trainers for some of the schools but not all three, so they opted out. Classy move.
However, I’m not going to talk about that problem in this column. I would ask that you refer to the other story in this issue for more information about that.
No, instead, I want to focus on three specific side effects of this situation that have the potential to cause major waves.
First, there’s the issue of referrals. When the athletic trainers from Moore were on the scene and a player got injured, if they weren’t able to resolve an issue in the moment, they were able to immediately refer them to the clinic for a prompt visit to the clinic.
That luxury is gone. Now, when players get injured, they will need to first go through their primary care physicians to receive a referral to a sports medicine clinic or physical therapy provider.
That is going to take time, time that will come at a valuable cost to athletes and the teams for which they play. What used to take a day or two could now take weeks. It could mean the difference between an early-season injury resulting in a return to the field in time for the playoffs or not.
The second issue is the reliance upon players being honest about the injuries they sustain on the field. It looks like East and Croatan will be reliant on first responders for their football games, and while that is certainly adequate for certain needs, their ability to discern whether or not an athlete is capable of safely “playing through the pain” falls short.
Instead, players are going to be asked to be honest about how they feel in the moment. Faced with the choice of coming out of the game by admitting that a knee is tweaked or their head feels fuzzier than it should versus pushing through, what decision do you think a 17-year-old will make?
The N.C. High School Athletic Association has standards for how injuries are treated on the field but not necessarily prevented.
What happens when a first responder strongly advises a player remain out of a game or take a period of time off the field to heal, and a parent insists that their child is OK and can play without a second opinion from a doctor? Without trainers on staff, how many strained ligaments will turn into full-on tears? How many mild concussions will turn into long-term problems?
The third issue is a sticky one and one that may never come to fruition, but an important one to discuss nonetheless. That is the legal liability for the health and safety of the student-athletes that now falls on first responders and the athletic directors who hired them.
Ask any athletic director, they don’t hire coaches. They make recommendations, and principals make the final decision. However, they are being tasked with finding and hiring first responders who will be directly responsible for the well-being of players.
That’s a scary burden for them to bear, especially if and when something goes wrong.
As the county grapples with this unprecedented challenge, the absence of athletic trainers poses potential consequences for the overall safety and well-being of the student-athletes. The void left by the seasoned professionals from Moore is deeply felt.
In the interim, all eyes remain fixed on the efforts to fill these vital positions, with the future of safety in high school sports in this county hanging in the balance.
The question on everyone's lips: will a resolution be found before the games begin, or will the catastrophe that is the absence of trainers cast a shadow over the county's sports programs?
