BEAUFORT — A high school team typically has to start over from scratch and rebuild after losing a special senior class that leads the program to one of its best-ever runs.
Many thought that would be the case at Croatan this season after a quartet of four-year varsity starters graduated last spring.
The Cougars kept rolling, however, putting up an 11-2 overall mark during the pandemic-shortened slate and sporting a 10-2 record in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They capped the run with a 47-33 win over East Carteret on Friday in the regular season senior night finale.
“Beyond expectations this year,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “They have surpassed them.”
The Cougars finished second in league play with their only two losses coming against champion Southwest Onslow (11-1).
After struggling in their freshmen seasons, Cougar graduates Kelly Hagerty, Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon and Natalie Show led the Cougars to a 66-11 mark over the next three years and back-to-back undefeated championship runs through the league. They took nearly 70 percent of the team’s scoring with them when their eligibility ran out.
“It’s a testament to our girls,” Gurley said. “I surprised someone early this year when I told them we were going to be fine. I told them we had six seniors. They thought we lost everybody, thought we were going to be hurting.”
Logan Howard and Haley Cousins stepped up in their senior seasons with Howard increasing her scoring average by nine points (3.5 to 12.5) and Cousins by 4.4 (7.9 to 12.3).
They led the way again Friday with Howard scoring a game-high 16 points and Cousins adding nine.
“I knew we had Logan and Haley, and I figured they’d have breakout years,” Gurley said. “I knew this was their year.”
And while the team will lose six key seniors, a pair of sophomores showed against East that the cupboard won’t be left bare.
Maddie Rogers hit consecutive three-pointers with her team holding an 11-10 lead to start the second quarter, and after a Howard trey, Ginger Hayden connected on a rebound putback to complete a 11-0 stretch to give the visitors a 22-10 advantage.
Rogers finished with eight points, and Hayden followed with seven.
“Maddie has got a great shot,” Gurley said. “We didn’t know about her game early on – she’s a transfer from New York – but we’re really excited about her potential. And Ginger plays well down low, so even though we’re losing some key pieces, we have a nucleus returning.”
Five players scored in a balanced third-quarter effort as Croatan outscored the Mariners 13-3 to push its lead to 22 heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars, who are now 77-13 overall and 50-4 in the Coastal 8 over the past four years, won their fourth in a row and seventh in their last eight versus their county rival.
East, conversely, is taking the traditional route, following a slow rebuild after a special class graduated.
Monica Dixon, Breah Taylor, Tierra Benders, and Nyshyel Godette led the Mariners to their first-ever east regional final in 2019 after advancing to the regional semifinal for the first time since 2000. They also captured a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference Tournament championship and finished 23-4.
East went 4-15 overall and 3-11 to finish seventh in the eight-team league last season but improved to 6-6 this year with a fourth-place Coastal 8 finish.
“What a season they’ve had, to turn around their season from last year,” Gurley said. “It’s a credit to (East) coach (Keith) Bernauer and those players.”
As they have all season, freshmen paced the Mariners’ attack on Friday with Tanzania Locklear scoring 12 points and Kenliana Dixon going for 10. Locklear averaged 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 4.8 steals, while Dixon averaged 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 4.5 steals.
Those two have accounted for nearly 60 percent of the team’s scoring.
“We didn’t expect to be this young with our freshmen playing this many minutes, but they’ve been a fantastic team to coach,” Bernauer said. “We learned a lot, took our bumps and bruises, learned to play when calls weren’t going our way, when we weren’t executing.”
East showed grit in the fourth quarter, cutting the 22-point deficit to 14 with 2:25 to go in the contest.
“We played really well in the first and fourth quarters, but we fell a little flat in the second and third,” Bernauer said. “I’ll never question their effort. Down 20 in fourth, they kept chopping at that lead. I’m nothing but proud.”
The second-year coach looked forward to his first summer of offseason work. Bernauer was hired a week before last season started, and there was no summer ball in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The Mariners will lose just one senior in Fulcher who led the team on the glass with nearly 15 rebounds per game.
State playoff brackets will be announced Sunday afternoon. East finished as the top 1A team in the league, while Croatan is second behind Southwest Onslow in 2A.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Croatan..................................... 11 13 14 9 - 47
East Carteret............................ 10 3 5 15 - 33
CROATAN (47) – Howard 16, Cousins 9, Rogers 8, Hayden 7, Harvey 3, McAloon 2, Raynor 2.
EAST CARTERET (33) –Locklear 13, Kenl. Dixon 10, Kend. Dixon 4, Fulcher 6.
