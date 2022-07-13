MOREHEAD CITY — The second-ever Big Rock Kids Tournament is all set to bring action back to the downtown weigh station this week.
Three weeks after the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament rocked Big Rock Landing, fishing teams will once again swarm the site for a competition that starts Thursday and ends Saturday.
The tournament made its debut last year, replacing the longtime Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic and drawing 59 boats for the inaugural competition.
“We’re excited to be back for this tournament, and thrilled that Kurtis Chevrolet is back as our main sponsor,” Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe said. “This year, ideally, we’d love to see 70 or so boats, but based on the weather and gas prices, I think expecting 50-60 boats is a good bet.”
The tournament is an all-release one, with boats rewarded for releases of blue marlin, white marlin and other billfish species. Blue marlin releases are awarded 400 points and other species 150. The Kids Tournament has a twist – boats that score a release with an angler age 16 or younger on the rod get a 25-point bump.
“We definitely saw that impact last year with the age of the anglers we saw making releases and weighing fish,” Sharpe said. There’s a lot of excitement for the kids who are returning to the competition this year.”
Junior anglers released all but one of the 16 blue marlin releases made during last year’s tournament, including seven from the winning boat The General.
The boat scored 1,050 points for the release of seven sailfish, all of which came on day two of the competition. The General’s win was appropriate considering the 55-foot BC was the last boat to win the Boys & Girls of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic.
In keeping with the spirit of the kid-favorable competition, all seven of the sailfish The General released came from a junior angler. Gray Fickling, 12, released three, while 13-year-old Will Hanley and 8-year-old Rory Hanley released two apiece.
Capt. Wade Fickling was at the helm of The General last year. He was happy last year with the way the competition’s focus on junior anglers translated to a junior angler-led release division.
“I was a little nervous when it went from being a charity-only tournament to putting money in it,” Fickling said during last year’s competition. “I wasn’t sure if it would still be kid-centric, if adults wouldn’t be shoving kids out of the way so to speak to get a better payday opportunity. But I was really pleased to see that pretty much every boat had a kid angler doing the work. That’s what you want to see, in sticking with the spirit of the tournament.”
The releases earned The General $46,733 in prize money.
Skirt Chaser of Oregon Inlet, however, had the biggest payday, going home with $49,043 for second place in the release category for 600 points and first place in the heaviest dolphin category.
Junior Angler Mary Francis Ramsey, who also released three sailfish to win the junior angler girl division, boated a 28.2-pound dolphin to win the category.
Bill Collector placed third overall with 600 points, all from junior anglers. Eli Morgan released two sailfish and Zach Morgan one, as well as an unverified blue marlin. The boat won $12,480 in prizes.
In the dolphin category, Jupiter 34 placed second with a 24.9-pound catch reeled in by Parker Gupton, while Inspiration placed third with a 22.2-pounder from Trey Black.
Adios won the wahoo category with a 34.7-pound fish reeled in by Olivia Blount.
Wendy Farrior of Job Site was the top lady angler with 250 points for the release of two sailfish.
Charlie Ellington of Reel Country was the top junior angler boy with 450 points for the release of three sailfish.
Weigh-ins this week will start each day at 3 p.m. They will also be streamed live on the Big Rock Facebook page.
It will be the third tournament of the summer associated with Big Rock, following the titular Blue Marlin Tournament that took place on June 14-19 and the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament on June 12-13.
Last year, the new tournament was tasked with carrying on the long legacy of junior angler promotion set forth by the 14-year Barta Boys & Girls Club Billfish Tournament. Over its 16 years, the Beaufort-based tournament raised $900,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.
The Big Rock Kids Tournament raised proceeds to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in 2021 and hopes to do the same again this year.
“In the future, we hope to be able to give to many area charities that positively impact the community,” Sharpe said. “We still certainly hope to make another donation to the Boys & Girls Club in December, though. They do so many good things for the community. It’s an organization we’re proud to support.”
For more information about the tournament, contact Sharpe at 919-801-8346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.