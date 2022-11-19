ATLANTIC — East Carteret Daniel Griffee said in the preseason that Shamel Baker and Charles Matheka had taken their game to a new level.
He proved prophetic on Friday night in the Mariners’ 83-60 win over Ocracoke in the boys basketball season opener at the Atlantic Elementary School gymnasium.
The junior backcourt pair combined for 60 points with Matheka going for a career-high 31 and Baker adding 29.
“They have taken it to a whole other level,” Griffee said. “They are still developing. A lot of good players, by the time they get to their junior years, they are topped out, but these two, they keep going up and adding new dimensions, which is awesome to see.”
Baker and Matheka combined for 19 of their team’s 25 points in the first quarter, 21 of their team’s 25 in the second quarter and 18 of their team’s 21 in the third quarter.
After not dunking in the first half, they combined for six in the third quarter with each throwing down three.
They attacked the rim all night, combining for 22 free-throw attempts. Matheka went 8-for-11 and Baker 6-for-11.
East struggled from the line in the foul fest, going 21-for-38.
The Mariners started slow after the tipoff, holding a 12-8 lead midway through the first quarter. They ended the period on a 13-6 run and then outscored the Dolphins 25-11 in the second to take a 50-25 lead at the break.
“This is the first time I’ve played this early in a season in my career, so a lot of it wasn’t unexpected,” Griffee said. “I figured it would be hectic, out of sync, slow, but I was proud of my guys for dealing with adversity. They worked through the stumbles and found their groove, and I thought they ended up playing pretty well.”
East brings back Baker and Matheka, as well as Jacob Nelson, who put up five points in limited minutes due to foul trouble, from a team that went 16-6 overall and 9-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference to win its third straight league title.
Six players from its nine-man rotation didn’t return thanks to graduation and transfer.
“We have a lot to work on,” Griffee said. “We only have three guys that have played, so you’re trying to teach four to five other guys how to do what those guys have been doing for the last three years, and you’re doing that in game situations. It’s a whole different world when you’re actually out there doing it.”
Griffee also said in the preseason that rebounding would be an issue for his undersized team, and he proved right about that as well with Ocracoke junior big man Rahnier Lyons scoring all 17 of his points in the first half.
“That is the story of East Carteret basketball,” Griffee said. “We don’t have a really big kid. He wasn’t even jumping. He was just big and standing there and catching the ball. We couldn’t do much about it.”
The Dolphins shot nearly as many free throws as the Mariners, going 18-for-36.
The teams played at the Atlantic Elementary School gym as a fundraiser for the host school.
“It was cool to play in a gym that made me feel like we were playing in ‘Hoosiers,’” Griffee said. “What goes on in Atlantic on a Friday night in November that the whole town can go and experience something together. That was pretty cool. I saw a lot of faces I’ve never seen before. It shows that Down East is a tight-knit community.”
The gym was built in 1937, and high school games were last played there in 1965 when the last class graduated from then Atlantic High School.
“I’m a history buff, and it’s pretty cool seeing those hand-painted banners,” Griffee said. “I would have loved to see the ball players that came through this gym.”
East will next travel to Croatan on Tuesday. The Cougars began the season Friday with a 59-56 win over South Lenoir.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Ocracoke........................... 14 11 18 17 - 60
East Carteret..................... 25 25 21 12 - 83
OCRACOKE (60) – Lyons 17, Grant 10, Kattenburg 8, G. Elicker 8, M. Elicker 7, Ramirez 5, Fuller 5.
EAST CARTERET (83) – Matheka 31, Baker 29, B. Nelson 6, J. Nelson 5, Watson 4, Piner 4, Long 2, Mackey 1, Small 1.
