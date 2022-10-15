MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team bounced back from a devastating loss in fine fashion Friday night with an impressive 24-2 homecoming victory over Richlands.
The Patriots (5-3) suffered a 30-23 defeat at the hands of White Oak in the previous week after getting outscored 22-6 in the final three minutes.
“We could have lost to White Oak two weeks in a row,” West coach Daniel Barrow said. “That is something you always worry about when you have an emotional loss, to get two losses out of it. That was a worry, but we didn’t let that happen.”
Barrow’s squad saw its 10-game conference winning streak come to an end with the White Oak loss. The Patriots went 5-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference last season to capture their first league championship in 57 years. They won their last four conference games of 2020 and the first one of this year to run the streak to 10.
West will now need help from Richlands to win its second consecutive league title. White Oak (6-1) is 3-0 in the Coastal while the Patriots and Richlands (4-4) are both 2-1. Richlands will host White Oak next Friday. West will travel to Swansboro (2-6), which is 1-2 in the league.
“I’m a big Richlands fan now,” Barrow said. “I’ll give them all the help they need next week.”
Defense once again paved the way to a win for West with the home team giving up just two points on a safety after a blocked punt in the first quarter. The Patriots have now given up just 52 points in their five victories.
“The defense played lights out,” Barrow said. “We kept them hemmed up. We didn’t have any lapses.”
The defense surrendered only 64 total yards on 51 plays and forced three turnovers. The Wildcats managed one yard on 10 carries in the second half. Of their 13 drives, six ended in punts, three ended on downs, three ended on turnovers, and one ended by the close of the first half. Eight drives lasted four plays or less.
Keegan Callahan led the West defense with 11 tackles, followed by Dalton Newman with eight, Nick Johnson with seven and Josh Johnson with five.
“Our defensive line continues to be a bright spot,” Barrow said. “It’s incredible what they are able to do.”
After four punts and an interception on five of its six drives in the first half, the West offense got on track in the second half, producing two touchdowns and a field goal.
“We started rolling a little bit in the second half,” Barrow said. “We were finally able to grind out some yards and then bust a big one here and there.”
Adam Cummings proved the catalyst, hauling in 10 catches for 145 yards. He took a short pass from Jaylen Hewitt late in the third quarter, and thanks to a clear-out block from Brock Askey, sprinted 48 yards to the house to turn a five-point lead into a 12-point advantage.
Cummings was also named homecoming king at halftime.
“It was another great week for him,” Barrow said. “He rarely comes off the field. He’s an incredible player. It was a good night for Adam.”
Evan Jones made it a 17-2 game at the 8:33 mark of the fourth quarter with a 28-yard field goal, and Bryan Garner capped the scoring with 3:34 on the clock with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“That is one we needed after last week,” Barrow said. “There was a focus with the team this week that was so sharp all week long. They took it to another level. That White Oak game could have crushed us, or it could build us up.”
If not for two interceptions in the red zone – one in the end zone and one at the 5-yard line – the Patriots may have produced a more one-sided outcome.
Richlands entered the game on a two-game winning streak, including a 21-7 victory over Swansboro and a 30-0 triumph over Croatan. The run proved much different than last year’s results when the team went 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the league.
“We’ve shown amazing improvements, but I didn’t have them ready to play tonight,” Richlands coach Pat Byrd said. “It’s our job to get them to do their job, and if they don’t do their job on Friday night, it’s because we didn’t do our job on Monday through Thursday, so this is on me, not on these kids.”
Here are results of the game:
Richlands................. .0 .2 . 0 . 0 - 2
West Carteret........... 0 7 7 10 - 24
Richlands West Carteret
15 First Downs 23
24-32 Rushes-yards 31-63
4-18-1 Passing 20-36-2
32 Passing yards 217
64 Total yards 280
6-39.5 Punts-average 5-36
3-2 Fumbles-lost 0-0
4-16 Penalties-yards 3-25
111 Return yards 70
Scoring Summary
R – Safety, 0:01, 1st.
WC – Garner 3 run (Miranda kick), 9:23, 2nd.
WC – Cummings 48 pass from Hewitt (Miranda kick), 1:15, 3rd.
WC – Jones 28 FG, 8:33, 4th.
WC – Garner 1 run (Jones kick), 3:34, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Richlands – O. Simco 5-27; C. Simco 4-17; McCallie 1-4; Graham 4-3; Johnson 3-(-2); Benson 1-(-4); Hall 3-(-13). West Carteret – Miranda 6-22; Callahan 6-16; Garner 10-6; Newman 3-5; Hewitt 2-4; Cummings 1-3; J. Jones 1-3.
PASSING: Richlands – C. Simco 4-12-0-1-32; O. Simco 0-5-0-0-0. West Carteret – Hewitt 20-36-1-2-217.
RECEIVING: Richlands – Rowe 1-12; Polingo 1-7; Thiel 1-7 Wilges 1-6. West Carteret – Cummings 10-145; Garner 4-43; Cartwright 3-29; Callahan 3-0.
