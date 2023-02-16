OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team set a new scoring benchmark in conference play Tuesday, defeating Dixon at home 49-18.
The Cougars, improving to 11-12 overall with the win, have only scored more than 40 points against a 3A Coastal Conference opponent once, and that was an overtime game.
The total against Dixon (8-14) in the first round of the league tournament far outpaced the team’s 31.9 points-per-game average against the conference this season.
The win was Croatan’s second straight following a four-game skid that knocked the program out of contention for the regular season conference title.
The Cougars played at co-league champ West Carteret (12-10 overall) on Wednesday for the second round of the tournament, losing 47-29 and falling to 11-13 overall.
Against Dixon, the Cougars scored early and often, leading 15-6 after the first quarter and by 13 at halftime. The defense only gave up five points in the second half.
Croatan has had to rely on a handful of scorers all season, but it got a group effort against Dixon with 11 players making the scoresheet.
Ginger Hayden led the way with 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Neely McMannen tallied six points and five steals, and Kate Wilson scored six. Hannah Buchan pulled down five boards
Dixon’s leading scorer was Mykenzie Langston with five points.
No matter the result of the conference tournament, Croatan is expected to advance to the 3A state playoffs which begin on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Dixon..................................... 6 7 2 3 - 18
Croatan............................... 15 11 15 8 - 49
DIXON (18) – Langston 5, Beckett 4, Grooms 3, Tomlinson 3, Nokes 3.
CROATAN (49) – Hayden 14, McMannen 6, Wilson 6, Clifton 4, Parmley 4, Buchan 3, Chapman 3, Cowley 3, Johnson 2, Ames 1, Sutton 1.
