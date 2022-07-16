ATLANTIC BEACH — The Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department held its fifth set of annual Beach Run Series races on Thursday.
There were 59 finishers in total among 21 in the 1-mile, 31 in the 5K and seven in the 10K. That tied a summer high set in the second set of races. The series has averaged 52 runners per race this summer with 57 in the first event, 50 in the third and 43 in the fourth.
This race was the fifth of seven total events this summer, with individual awards doled out at the end of the series.
Medals based on a points system will be presented to the top three performers in each age bracket, male and female, at the series finale on Tuesday, Aug. 16. To qualify for awards, runners must participate in at least five of the first six races, all of which must be the same distance. The seventh and final race will be a 1-mile fun run only, with no times recorded.
The next event in the series will be Tuesday, Aug. 2. Registration and check-in will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. Races will begin promptly at 6:30, but staggered starts will be offered starting at 5:30.
The race times are conducted electronically by Run the East Event Timing and Management, so runners are encouraged to wear shoes due to the use of electronic timing devices.
The fastest feet during the race were all from out of town, between brothers David, 11, and Connor, 10, Peck from Lancaster, Pa., winning the 1-mile and Lawrence Nazarian capturing the 5K.
The Peck brothers technically tied at 7 minutes, 44 seconds to capture their race, but the older brother crossed the finish line a beat ahead. Christian Wallace rounded out the 1-mile male division with a 9:22 clocking.
E. Wallace was the fastest female runner with a time of 10:06 that was good for fifth overall. Cadance Jacobs placed second in the division in 11:15 and Tabitha Hill third in 12:21.
Nazarian was the fastest runner in the 5K by almost a minute with a time of 21:00.
Meghan Arquette placed second and won the female division with a 21:57 clocking. Kate Searcy was second in the division with a time of 30:29 and Marian Lawson third in 38:46.
Christopher Wood placed third overall and second in the male division with a time of 22:27, while David Garrison placed third in 23:59.
The 10K race saw a new winner for the third straight race with Allen Frost capturing it in 1:07:38. Three-time winner Josh Winks placed second in 1:08:44, and James Mullins rounded out the male division with a 1:09:03 clocking.
There were only two female participants in the race, with Suzanna Mullins placing sixth overall and winning the division in 1:30:13 and Sarah Ramirez placing second in 2:04:39.
Here are results of the race:
2022 BEACH RUN SERIES
(Fifth set of races)
1-MILE RUN
FEMALE
Overall: 1, E. Wallace, 10:06; 2, Cadance Jacobs, 11:15; 3, Tabitha Hill, 12:21.
12-and-under: 1, E. Hill, 15:24; 2, K. Godette, 16:02.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, Courtney Sammons, 12:49.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Shanna Chadwick, 18:43; 2, Monica Nilson, 19:54.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Jeanette Curtis, 13:59; 2, Belinda Schultz, 15:53; 3, Anne Thayer, 21:30.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, D. Peck, 7:44; 2, C. Peck, 7:44; 3, Christian Wallace, 9:22.
12-and-under: 1, A. Thompson, 9:54; 2, H. Arquette, 10:17; 3, R. Nilson, 11:24.
13-19: None.
20-29: None.
30-39: None.
40-49: None.
50-59: None.
60-69: 1, Michael Curtis, 16:41; 2, David Thayer, 21:36.
70-and-over: 1, Keith Mason, 11:31; 2, Allen Calloway, 15:09.
5K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Meghan Arquette, 21:57; 2, Kate Searcy, 30:29; 3, Marian Lawson, 38:46.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, Madison Peck, 41:31; 2, Morgan Sciacca, 41:31.
30-39: None.
40-49: 1, Cristie Reed, 40:29; 2, Heather Underhill, 45:30.
50-59: 1, Connie Brame, 47:27; 2, Sherri Vinston, 50:29; 3, Kimberly Hunter, 50:37; 4, April Pike, 53:47.
60-69: 1, Dot Johnson 40:03; 2, Brenda Avent, 47:25.
70-and-over: None.
MALE
Overall: 1, Lawrence Nazarian, 21:00; 2, Christopher Wood, 22:27; 3, David Garrison, 23:59.
12-and-under: None.
13-19: None.
20-29: 1, Robin Pittman II, 26:50.
30-39: 1, Brian Conneighton, 34:08; 2, Kevin Thayer, 39:35.
40-49: 1, Steve Suerdick Jr., 24:03.
50-59: 1, Rob Jackson, 26:16; 2, Joe Sciacca, 31:36; 3, Steven Harris, 36:46.
60-69: 1, Kevin Hayes, 32:41; 2, Kevin Conneighton, 34:08; 3, Richard Bowman, 34:10; 4, Richard Pino, 34:35; 5, Gary Davis, 38:22.
70-and-over: 1, James Lawson, 35:12; 2, Sterling Hudson, 42:52; 3, Ronnie Davenport, 45:36.
10K
FEMALE
Overall: 1, Suzanna Mullins, 1:30:13; 2, Sarah Ramirez, 2:04:39.
MALE
Overall: 1, Allen Frost, 1:07:38; 2, Josh Winks, 1:08:44; 3, James Mullins, 1:09:03; 4, Nick Wilson, 1:18:38; 5, Eric Thurau, 1:22:36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.