BEAUFORT — The East Carteret football team didn’t just win at least a share of the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference championship on Friday, it made a statement.
The Mariners handed Southside its first league loss and did so in dominating fashion, capturing their fourth triumph in a row in the process and scoring more than 50 points for the third straight game in a 52-13 victory.
“I think we have found our niche as an offense,” East coach B.J. Frazier said. “We struggled with our identity in the first half of the season, and we have finally been able to find it these past few weeks.”
After previously earning 54-7 and 54-22 triumphs over Jones Senior and Pamlico, respectively, East (6-3) moved to 4-0 in the conference to capture its first league title since 2016.
“It feels good,” Frazier said in his sixth year as coach. “This is what I came back to East Carteret for. I wanted these boys to be successful, not just on the football field, but in the classroom as well. It took us six years, but hey, we got it.”
Southside (6-3) dropped to 3-1 in the conference.
The Seahawks entered the contest with a top-notch defense, holding league opponents to just 5.0 points per game in three contests, and giving up only 8.2 points per game in their five wins.
They were, however, no match for an East offense that has thrived in recent weeks thanks to the emergence of Antonio Bryant and the cohesion of its line.
The Mariners held a 435-168 advantage in total yards.
A week after rushing for 282 yards and six touchdowns against Pamlico, Bryant went for 237 yards and four scores on just 16 carries.
The powerful tailback ran for scores of 12, 27, 44 and 71 yards by often starting inside, bouncing off would-be tacklers and then sprinting down the sidelines.
“He has impressed me,” Frazier said. “This is not the same kid from last year. He was a little timid as a sophomore on the field, but now he’s filling that role, and it’s awesome. He’s cutting, he’s outrunning, he’s juking, he’s running people over. He is doing a great job.”
Right tackle Saviyon Johnson, right guard Jacob West, center Daniel White, left guard Brody Nelson, and left tackle Vaughn Brice opened up holes for Bryant and Jacob Nelson, who ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries,
“Our offensive line is a band of brothers,” Frazier said. “They are the last ones to leave the practice field, hitting the sleds. They are focused on how they can get better, and we are making sure we show them appreciation.”
Nelson also added two passing touchdowns, tossing the ball to Shamel Baker on a 12-yard sweep to start the scoring and then finishing it by finding Jaedown Watson alone downfield on a 45-yard pass.
The defense has also been responsible for the team’s recent run, forcing four turnovers, registering six sacks and limiting Southside to only four yards rushing.
White was everywhere for the Mariners, producing four sacks and recovering two fumbles.
“Daniel does not leave the field,” Frazier said. “He plays center, he plays nose guard, he plays three-technique, he plays four-technique, he plays end, we can play him anywhere. He even punts. He is fast, he is strong. I’m impressed with what he is able to do.”
The Seahawks came into the contest with a strong rushing attack, averaging 221.3 yards per game and running for 19 touchdowns in eight games.
TeQuon Moore had 761 yards and nine touchdowns and Darren Joyner had 557 yards and eight touchdowns. Moore had four yards on four carries against East, while Joyner didn’t amass any rushing yards.
“That is a very good football team,” Frazier said. “No. 5 (Moore), No. 8 (Joyner), they are great football players. So is No. 1 (Manvonte DeLoach). Our guys prepared hard this week. We knew what they could potentially do as far as running the ball, so we had to focus in on that.”
East will next host Lejeune in its regular season finale and a chance to win the league crown outright. The Devil Pups are 0-9 overall and 0-4 in conference play.
Here are results of the game:
Southside................... 0 7 0 6 - 13
East Carteret............ 13 8 19 12 - 52
Southside East Carteret
10 First Downs 10
15-4 Rushes-yards 36-361
14-23-0 Passing 3-7-0
164 Passing yards 74
168 Total yards 435
2-38 Punts-average 2-35
2 -0 Fumbles-lost 4-3
7-35 Penalties-yards 9-75
72 Return yards 0
Scoring Summary
EC – Baker 12 pass from Nelson (Harding kick), 8:31, 1st.
EC – Bryant 12 run (kick failed), 1:45, 1st.
S – Carabali Salinas 4 run (Mathews kick), 5:04, 2nd.
EC – Bryant 27 run (Nelson run), 0:49, 2nd.
EC – Bryant 44 run (kick failed), 10:24, 3rd
EC – Nelson 23 run (run failed), 4:40, 3rd.
EC – Bryant 71 run (Harding kick), 1:13, 3rd.
EC – Nelson 25 run (kick failed), 8:30, 4th.
S – DeLoach 27 pass from Hill (Hill run), 7:30, 4th.
EC – Watson 45 pass from Nelson (run failed), 4:31, 4th.
Individual Stats
RUSHING: Southside – Carabali Salinas 6-31; Moore 4-4; Hill 5-(-31. East Carteret – Bryant 16-237; Nelson 12-106; Doans 7-19; Matheka 1-(-6.
PASSING: Southside – Hill 14-23-0-0-164. East Carteret – Nelson 3-7-2-0-74.
RECEIVING: Southside – Moore 7-69; Joyner 5-61; Dixon 1-18; DeLoach 1-16. East Carteret – Watson 1-45; Shepard 1-17; Baker 1-12.
