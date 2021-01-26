I thought I would take a break this school year when it came to documenting the nontraditional athletic program controversy in the 1A division.
It just seemed strange to write about it with the world already so strange.
This past weekend, however, was yet another reminder of the issue.
Nontraditionals dominated the cross country and volleyball state championships, as they are wont to do.
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy won the girls cross country title, Lincoln Charter took the boys cross country crown, and East Wake Academy captured the volleyball championship.
If you’re new to this issue, nontraditionals are defined as charter and magnet public schools and non-boarding parochial private schools located in metropolitan areas that don’t necessarily adhere to strict district lines like traditional schools in rural, small towns.
Most nontraditionals have been around for less than 20 years, so their rate of winning state titles is rather eye-opening.
These schools don’t just win in some sports – they dominate, effectively eliminating any chance that a traditional program can even compete at the state championship level.
Before the pandemic amended schedule disrupted the usual fall season, it was easier to see the ridiculous nature of this issue.
In 2018, unless you played football at a traditional 1A high school, you didn’t win a state championship.
In other sports, nontraditional schools went a perfect 6-for-6.
I think we all knew it was eventually going to reach that point. As it turned out, eventually arrived in 2018.
And in the fall of 2019, it wasn’t much different.
Outside of football, nontraditionals went 5-for-6.
The sports competed in this past weekend are two of many that make you wonder if a traditional program will ever win again.
A traditional girls cross country team hasn’t won a state title since 2010.
Nontraditionals have now won 10 in a row.
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy took it this past weekend.
Research Triangle won it last season.
Franklin Academy claimed the previous three after Gray Stone Day (2015), Community School of Davidson (2014), Bishop McGuinness (2012-2013) and Lake Norman Charter (2011) captured the prior accolades.
Traditional schools have struggled to even finish in the top five in those years.
Nontraditionals took the top eight spots this past weekend, the top four spots last season, the top eight spots in 2018, five of the top six in 2017, the top five in 2016, five of the top six in 2015, six of the top eight in 2014, the top five in 2013, six of the top seven in 2012 and the top four in 2011.
Nontraditional boys cross country teams have now won seven of the last nine.
Lincoln Charter has taken three in a row after Bishop McGuinness captured four of the previous six (2012-2014, 2017), The top two finishers were nontraditionals both this past weekend and last season after they took the top four spots in 2018 and the top three in 2017.
A traditional volleyball program hasn’t won a state title since 2015.
East Wake Academy defeated Mountain Island Charter this past weekend in an all-nontraditional affair.
Nontraditionals have now won five in a row after Falls Lake Academy and Community School of Davidson each earned back-to-back titles.
It’s not that metropolitan 1A student-athletes (that term should be an oxymoron, right?) are faster or better volleyball players, it’s just that when you pull from a population talent pool of hundreds of thousands, it’s easier to find faster runners and better volleyball players.
In a year when student-athletes have been robbed of so much, it seems even more egregious that so many in the 1A division continue to play on an unequal and unfair playing field.
These stats and similar ones in many other sports, make the latest realignment proposal even more disappointing.
A state with about 430 athletic programs needs more than four divisions. It needs at least five, and with more than 40 nontraditional programs, it’s time for those schools to call an entire division their own.
