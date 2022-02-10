RICHLANDS — The West Carteret boys basketball team is back on a win streak after beating Richlands 86-56 on the road Tuesday.
The Patriots (19-4 overall) have won three straight since losing their first 3A Coastal Conference game to White Oak 59-57 on Jan. 28. Each win has been a resounding one, too, averaging a spread of 31 points over Swansboro, Croatan and Richlands.
At 8-1 in the conference, West will look to lock up its fourth straight conference title on Friday against Dixon. A win over the Bulldogs (1-8 conference) would not only afford them an outright title but cinch up the longest championship streak in Patriot program history.
Richlands dropped to 10-13 overall and 3-6 in the conference with the loss.
West led 42-22 at the half, allowing the coaching staff to play the bench and get nine players on the scoresheet. Jaxon Ellingsworth led the way with 23 points, followed by 15 apiece from Rob Cummings and Shane Graves and 11 from Dylan McBride.
On the boards, West out-rebounded the Wildcats 41-31. Ellingsworth had 14 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season, while Cummings and Graves had six apiece. McBride finished with six assists. Jaxson Whitaker tallied eight points, four rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Top scorers for Richlands were Nasir Williams with 21 points, Zarion Walters with 11 and Nathan Padgett with 10.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.................. 16 26 26 18 - 86
Richlands......................... 11 11 16 18 - 56
WEST CARTERET (86) – Ellingsworth 23, R. Cummings 15, Graves 15, McBride 11, Whitaker 8, Stack 6, Jones 4, A. Cummings 2, Montford 2.
RICHLANDS (56) – Williams 21, Walters 11, Padgett 10, Hooker 8, Murphy 3, Hafa-Hata 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.