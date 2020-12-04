HAVELOCK — West Carteret cross country teams placed as the runner-up to White Oak in a three-team league meet on a cold and windy Wednesday afternoon.
The boys kept pace with the Vikings but fell short by seven points at the Havelock Parks and Recreation Center. White Oak put up 24 points to the Patriots’ 31. Havelock scored 83.
West’s Josh Marson took the top spot with a personal record of 17 minutes, 35 seconds after making a decisive move following the first mile and making up a five-second deficit on the leader.
“He has worked hard, and it’s great to see his efforts rewarded,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “I feel like the boys team is trending in a positive direction. Almost everyone had a PR today.”
Finn Jones placed fourth in 18:19, followed by Landon Gray in seventh in 18:42.
Rob Cummings finished ninth in 19:10, and Carter Bass crossed the line in 19:12 to round out the top 10. Cameron Johnson ended up 11th in 19:33, while Danny Matagolai was 18th in 21:03.
White Oak ran away with the girls meet with 22 points. The short-handed Patriots who were missing a few runners produced 44 points, and Havelock failed to register a team score.
The Vikings’ Brighton Winslow won the race in 22:07, followed by West’s Ansley Jones in the runner-up spot in 22:45.
“I liked the way Ansley went out and competed the first 2 miles of the race as a ninth grader,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “She is going to be something special as she gets in better shape and learns more about what she is capable of.”
Two other West runners placed in the top 10 with Tyler Collins taking eighth in 25:12 and Bella Counts claiming ninth in 25:44.
Riley Preston, Emmy Wade Langley and Maggie Pigott took the 12-14 spots, respectively, with Preston clocking in at 26:15, followed by Langley in 26:16 and Pigott in 26:29. Kendall Preston was 18th in 29:00.
