BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer team tied Swansboro 3-3 at home on Friday.
The Mariners (2-4-1) were playing in their first match at home this spring after hitting the road for their first six. Swansboro moved to 3-3-2 with the draw.
East was trailing three times in the game, and three times it answered the call with a goal. Swansboro scored the first goal on a deflection, only to have Tiana Staryeu knot it up with an unassisted goal in the 12th minute.
After a Pirate penalty kick goal in the 28th minute, Staryeu scored off a Kenliana Dixon goal in the 46th. Four minutes after a Swansboro goal midway through the second half, Dixon slotted a score off a Staryeu assist in the 64th.
East coach Antonio Diaz commended his players for their resiliency and noted that the team was on the verge of a win with a few late opportunities.
“What impresses me the most is that the last two big chances of the game came from our players,” he said, “especially a free kick taken by Cate Wolf which hit the post with only four minutes left in the game. Tiana had a shot saved by their goalie with less than two minutes left in the game.”
The Mariners were without two starting midfielders, Sydney Roberson and Andie Migliore, limiting the squad to 14 players.
The matchup was a tough one, too, against a Swansboro squad ranked No. 16 in the 3A east. East is ranked No. 15 in the 2A east.
Shorthanded, Diaz devised a different lineup after watching one of the Pirates’ games from The Brittany Showcase last weekend, moving midfielder Brynnleigh Thompson to the center mid position with Wolf.
“They both did a remarkable job as far as keeping the team well-positioned and balanced together,” Diaz said. “Both Cate and Brynnleigh have played together since they were little, and it was fun to watch how hard they worked and how in-sync they were with each other.”
Diaz praised Emerson Tarr for the “defensive play of the game,” a clear that set up Tiana for the through-ball assist to Dixon for the final goal. The play also involved Thompson, who took a drop pass from Staryeu and sent it back to her for a perfect through pass to Dixon on a run up the left side.
“On film, it looks even better,” Diaz said. “A perfect play involving four juniors who have played together for many years. That play gave our players the boost we needed to finish the game strong.”
Diaz also noted the strong defensive play from Ashlyn Burney, Maggie Murray and Kayla Foster, as well as freshman goalie Jenna Jackson.
The nine usual starters never left the field, leaving Diaz to rotate in two bench players at a time. He was impressed with what he saw from Olivia Cox, Kimberly Geronimo, Rosalinda Gonzalez, Bethany Hynes and Shelya Hernandez.
“Games like that one are ideal for these players to develop and get more used to the fast pace that varsity high school soccer demands,” Diaz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.