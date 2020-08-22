MOREHEAD CITY — The plan B schooling schedule has opened up new needs for school-aged children in the community, which the Sports Center hopes to meet with a brand-new Wednesday program.
Cohorts A and B of the county’s public school students will be out of school on Wednesday, creating a gap in supervision and physical activity during a time when parents are left with few options due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of those will be the Sports Center “Wednesday Power Play,” a sports and wellness program for children ages 7-12, running 8 a.m. through noon over a four-week block beginning Sept. 7. Participants will experience a range of activities and sports under supervision of Program Director Alana Counts and trainers Grant Kelley and Dylan Slotterback.
“I’ve got friends with kids of all ages and talked to them about the things they were looking for,” Counts said. “We were bouncing off ideas of doing an hour here and an hour there, but parents really need a set chunk of time so that they can continue to work or do what they need to do. People seem to be excited from what I’ve seen and those I’ve spoken to in the community.”
The schedule for a typical session will start with an hour of “free power play” after 15 minutes of “meet and greet,” wherein participants can choose from activities like basketball, four-square, jump rope, racquetball and hopscotch, among others.
“We’re going to try and mimic recess and the playground vibe with that first hour,” Counts said. “They can independently navigate the exercise options and some of the social aspects that are important at this age.”
Then, participants will take part in 75 minutes of “PE with Dylan”, followed by 45 minutes of snack and quiet time – participants are permitted to bring a book or their devices during this time – and then one hour of “PE time with Grant.”
“Dylan does futsal (five-a-side soccer), and the kids love it,” Counts said. “He did a program with it right before things started to shut down, and it took off. Grant will probably do more circuit training, learning about speed and agility and coordination. Maybe some weight training. Both of those guys are great assets. They have a way with the kids. They’ll be teaching new things each week.
“As the program grows, we’ll be able to bring in other people and bring something new to the table. We might do a segment on volleyball, and we can certainly swim at some point. It’s limitless with the space we have. We’re going to look at the group we’ve got and ask them what they’re looking for. We have the big gymnasium, which isn’t busy during that time of day, so we can keep everyone spread out.”
The class will be based out of the upstairs section of the health club. Participants will be asked to wear masks when not engaged in physical activity and unable to maintain 6 feet of distance. The health club is also following Centers for Disease Control sanitation guidelines.
“We will wash hands regularly and encourage participants to be respectful of others’ space,” Counts said.
Sports Center of Morehead City is one of many gyms across the state that have reopened in limited capacity despite phase two, mandated restrictions. Physical and mental health have been cited as reasons for the re-openings.
“Kids are not showing they’re as affected as the older population,” Counts said. “I think the benefits of physical health, brain stimulation and socialization from a program like this keeps our kids strong.”
Limited to 15 participants, the program saw its spots filled quickly since announcing it last week. As of Thursday, there were only three spots available for the first block of sessions.
Those interested in the October sessions can email Counts at alana@sportscentermorehead.com. Cost for the program is $145 for gym members and $180 for non-members.
The new program’s quick popularity has led to further discussions from organizers about additional services the health club can offer.
“There’s still a need from 12-4 p.m., so we’re looking at that and seeing what we can do to supplement that time that’s needed,” Counts said. “We just wanted to get our feet wet the first time. We want to grow and offer more programs to more people, so we may also expand the age limit. We’ve got the space, we’ve got the people, we’re just taking first steps.”
