WEST POINT, N.Y. — Kris Lindner’s superb baseball career at Army West Point did not go unnoticed.
During March, the Black Knights are announcing their All-Decade Team. The former West Carteret standout made the cut when the three-infielder group was announced.
Lindner, class of 2017, hit .296 with five home runs, 72 RBI, 106 runs and 43 stolen bases during a productive four-year run.
A staple in the top half of the batting order, Lindner showed excellence both on the field and in the classroom. His tenure was accolade filled, as he was the 2017 Patriot League Scholar Athlete of the Year in addition to being a two-time First Team All-Patriot League honoree.
The All-Decade Team was voted on by a committee of Army coaches and administrators who spent time with the team from 2010-2019. Each recipient displayed excellence on the field and was recognized for their athletic achievements.
Lindner, now a 1st Lt. Black Hawk helicopter pilot at Joint Base Lewis–McChord in Tacoma, Wash., was a two-time team captain who carried a 3.39 grade-point average majoring in systems engineering.
He donned the “golden wreath” on his military uniform after earning the Superintendent's Award for Achievement to distinguish his top 15-percent ranking across all three pillars (military, academic, physical). He also earned the Master of the Sword’s Award, which is given to cadets who received over a 3.67 physical GPA.
Lindner was one of five student-athletes selected to the All-Patriot League Academic Team for the second time as a senior. Lafayette senior Alex Woinski, Lehigh senior David Young, Navy junior Stephen Born and Lindner were all selected to the team in 2016, while Lehigh senior Jacen Nalesnik was selected in 2015.
Lindner led the Black Knights in doubles (11), ranked second in triples (three), third in average (.279), slugging (.425), on-base-percentage (.396) and stolen bases (12) and fifth in home runs (three), RBI (33) and runs (30). Those numbers helped the second baseman garner his second consecutive First Team All-Patriot League honor.
He was the team’s leading hitter as a junior after starting 46 of the team’s 48 games at shortstop. His .315 average led the Black Knights and ranked 10th in the league.
His 14 stolen bases placed him second in the Patriot League, while his .430 on-base percentage ranked fourth. His 13 hit by pitches were the most in the league. He also led Army with 35 runs, eight doubles, 21 walks and a .394 slugging percentage.
Those numbers helped him pick up the Col. Russell P. “Red” Reeder Jr. Award as the team's most outstanding and valuable player.
In the final game of a four-game series versus Harvard in his sophomore season, he was chasing a foul ball from second base when he dove into a fence pole. His season was over after 18 games with a broken jaw. It was wired shut for six weeks, and he didn’t resume team activities until the fall.
He posted a .343 batting average that season with two triples. He sported a nine-game hitting streak at one point and looked sure to build on a fantastic freshman campaign.
He played in 41 games as a freshman, making 39 starts and seeing action at second base in 37 games. He was fifth on the team with a .270 average and drove in 15 runs with three doubles and a home run.
He posted a .317 slugging percentage, was second on the team with 18 walks and was hit by seven pitches. He registered a .386 on-base percentage, stole 13 bases, registered seven multi-hit games and pieced together a seven-game hitting streak.
Lindner was an Eagle Scout during his time at West Carteret where he ranked 10th in his class with a 4.62 GPA.
He was a four-year member of the Patriots, though he missed most of his sophomore season with a broken leg
In his freshman season, West went 14-0 in league play to capture the conference crown with Lindner showing the varsity game wasn’t too big for him as he batted .440. He hit .470 as a junior and stood near the top of most offensive categories for West as a senior, including leading the team in runs (26) and stolen bases (11).
He also shined on the football field, kicking a total of 59 PATs as a junior and senior and expanded his duties as a wide receiver as a senior, leading the squad in both catches (18) and yards (374).
