LOUISBURG — The East Carteret volleyball team learned the importance of homecourt advantage Tuesday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
A long bus ride and hostile environment may have been enough to prove the difference in a five-set loss to Louisburg.
“We left at 1:30 (p.m.) and got there at 5:15 (p.m.),” second-year coach Mickey Putnam said. “We tried to get excited on the way up there, but that is a long time to be on a bus.”
The No. 10 seed Mariners fell 25-15, 20-25, 25-12, 20-25, 15-12 to end their season at 14-5. East had advanced to the second round with a 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 win over Wallace-Rose Hill on Oct. 23.
The No. 7 seed Warriors from Louisburg (19-6) advanced to the third round where it fell to No. 2 Ayden-Grifton (20-3) in a thriller, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, 21-19.
Had Louisburg enjoyed some home cooking in that contest, it may have moved on to the fourth round.
“I’ll give them some serious credit. They had a nice fan base” Putnam said. “And, man, were they loud. They were so loud, you couldn’t hear yourself think.”
In addition to the long bus ride and inhospitable welcome, East had to wear masks for the first time this year. High school teams have been required to wear masks in Franklin County this fall.
“Not having worn them all year, it was tough,” Putnam said.
Despite the obstacles, the Mariners went the distance and nearly pulled out the win, thanks to a strong six-player senior class that played its last game in the blue and white.
“For the seniors, it was not the outcome we were hoping for, but they did not give up and fought to the last point,” Putnam said. “Had a couple of balls went our way, we would have had a different outcome. It stinks that our season is over, but they were a really good team.”
As she did throughout the season, Anna Gillikin led the way with 21 kills and 12 blocks.
Christa Golden added 10 kills, 17 digs, two blocks, and three aces.
Ashlyn Guthrie served 95 percent on 20 serves with six aces and registered eight digs.
Ashley Popp had 11 digs, while Stella Bradford contributed 10. Grace Fulcher produced 37 assists and nine digs.
“The seniors are a great group of individuals,” Putnam said. “They’re all good leaders, and very competitive. They always want to win. Them graduating is a definite loss. It creates a huge hole for us.”
Sophomore Kate Guthrie had seven kills and two blocks, and junior Meadow Kaiser two blocks and two digs.
