The basketball season officially came to an end this past weekend with the state championships, meaning its already time to look ahead to next season.
We had four conference champions in the county in the same season for the first time since Croatan entered the mix in 1998, and each of those teams could again contend for league titles.
The West Carteret boys have been to back-to-back east regional finals and won four straight league crowns.
The team set a school record for wins at 26-5 and went 9-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The Patriots lose four of their five starters to graduation, so they’ve got their work cut out for them, but it’s nothing unusual for them.
Two years ago, they lost their top four scorers and five of their top six and still won a league championship, being one game away from the state final.
Despite the loss of Jaxon Ellingsworth, Rob Cummings, Shane Graves and Jamarion Montford, the cupboard is hardly bare.
Dylan McBride returns after averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 assists and 0.14 steals.
Worth Stack also comes back after a junior season that saw him improve greatly down the stretch. He averaged 6.1 points in his last 19 games after starting the season putting up 2.1 per game in the first 12. Stack averaged 7.2 points in the playoffs and set a career high with 11 in the regional final.
Adam Cummings, Cason Collins, Jaxon Whitaker and Xavier Jones give West a solid six to compete in the 3A Coastal Conference.
Davis Starling, Moksh Thakore and Justice Dade’El also return, and the Patriots should benefit from a junior varsity squad that went 19-3.
Newport and Morehead City should also supply some talent from the middle school ranks in what looks like a strong talent cycle for West. Newport won the middle school conference title for the first time in its 21-year history.
That is certainly enough talent to give the Patriots their fifth conference crown in a row.
The West girls, similarly, lose a lot of production.
The Patriots won their first league title in seven years and went to the third round of the playoff for the first time in 25 years, going 21-7 overall and 10-0 in the Coastal Conference to go undefeated in league play for the first time in 28 years.
They lose three of their top four scorers, as well as five of their top eight.
Among those include Emme Baber, Jayden Lupton, Kasey McCoury, Caroline Baylis and Hannah Mosley.
Three underclassmen showed plenty of promise and will be counted on next year to keep competing in the Coastal Conference. Each of them got better as the season went on.
Teiona Frazier averaged 8.6 points in her last 14 game after averaging 2.3 in her first 12. The sophomore scored in double figures in five of her last seven games, averaging 10.1 points in those contests.
Freshman Skyler Setzer averaged 3.3 points in her first 12 games and then 6.6 points over the last 16.
Fellow freshman Sam Huber put up 5.1 points per game over her last 16 games after putting up 4.1 per game in her first 12.
Sophomore Lily Green and freshman Ella Graham also showed promise, as did junior Maura Huber.
White Oak and Swansboro each lose just one player from their rotations, but West should be able to keep pace with those two rivals.
------------------
East also swept its conference in boys and girls basketball.
Here’s the thing about the two Beaufort clubs: the teams you saw this year will most likely be the teams you see next year.
On the plus side: little talent is leaving.
On the minus side: little talent is arriving.
The Mariners went 16-6 overall and 9-1 to win the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference on the boys side, despite lacking size and depth. They will lack even more of both next season after losing four of their tallest players in Skyler Gray, Amarion Shelton, Miguel Bassotto and Josef Lawrence.
And there doesn’t seem to be any reinforcements on the way.
If the terrific trio of Shamel Baker, Charles Matheka and Cole Jernigan improve as much from their sophomore year to their junior year as they did from their freshman year to their sophomore year, East could be just fine.
Those three combined for 46.2 of East’s 70.2 points per game.
Jacob Nelson will also return for his senior season.
On a positive note, Pamlico tied East for the league championship with a 9-1 league mark but loses its top four scorers to graduation.
The East girls will also return a superb trio in Tanzania Locklear, Kenliana Dixon, and Sydney Roberson from a team that went 17-3 overall and 9-1 to win the Coastal Plains Conference.
Those three combined to score 40.5 of the team’s 52.1 points per game.
Hailey Grady will also come back, as will Sarah Walker, who had a few moments as a sophomore.
Senior Kendalyn Dixon will leave behind a team that should once again struggle with lack of depth.
Southside returns everyone from its rotation next season, Northside-Pinetown brings back five of its top eight scorers, and it’s difficult to believe Pamlico will have two consecutive down years, meaning East will be pushed as it tries to repeat as conference champs.
------------------
Croatan also had a rare off year in girls basketball, going 4-14 overall and 3-7 in the Coastal Conference.
The Cougars lose just one player from their rotation in Caroline McAloon and should benefit from a year’s experience. They should also get some help from a Broad Creek team that won the middle school championship.
Ginger Hayden, Madi Rogers and Kate Wilson should be a strong senior trio next season.
The Croatan boys went 1-19 overall and 1-9 in league play and lose their top player in Brent Eilertson. Sophomores Luke Green and Max Cardona showed promise and should help the team next season.
Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.
