OCEAN — A short season and a shorthanded roster isn’t going to keep the Croatan boys lacrosse team off the field this winter.
Seventh-year head coach George Benson is back to hopefully finish a full season of lacrosse. Last year, his boys team was one of the unlucky group of spring sports to have its season cut short by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, lacrosse will take place simultaneously with football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls lacrosse. That has caused lacrosse numbers across the state to falter, Croatan included.
“This going to be the shallowest we’ve ever been,” Benson said. “I’ve got 15 on the roster right now, and a few of them don’t have much experience at all. So, my depth is limited. I’ve got 10 solid kids who have been playing for several years, but then the experience level starts to drop off.”
Players won’t be the only thing shared by the plethora of outdoor sports to collide with one another. There is only one football-sized field at the school, and there will be five sports sharing it over the next two to three months.
“The overlap has been a bit of a challenge, but coaches are working together,” Benson said. “I sent (football coach Andrew) Gurley a proposal to share our mutual players based on when games are played. We’re doing our best to do the best thing for the players. There’s never been a more difficult scheduling challenge.”
Benson added, “I don’t think we’re ever going to have as many lines on the field as we will this year, between all of the different sports. It’s going to be a maze out there.”
In addition to the “24-hour rule,” which holds student-athletes to only play one game or match per 24 hours, lacrosse will work through a limited schedule of two matches per week and a shortage in officials.
However, one positive note for lacrosse players is their exemption from the mask rule. The N.C. High School Athletic Association determined that lacrosse and football, the two sports demanding helmets and mouthpieces, will be exempt from an otherwise blanket rule of wearing masks during competitions. Players are still required to wear them on the sidelines and during practices.
“When they’re out there running up and down the field for 150 yards,” Benson said, “nobody’s faulting them and allowing them to put the mask down and just go with the mouthpiece and helmet.”
Expectations have also been altered for many programs across the state. Croatan will be no exception, as it looks to overcome its shortage in numbers.
“You always want the ideal thing and play as competitively as you can,” Benson said. “It’s been hard to adjust mentally and know that this year is about trying as hard as we can and that some things are stacked against us.”
While shorthanded, the roster will have pivotal pieces in place, starting with senior standout Kiernan O’Connell on offense and Zach Lindsey on defense. Last season, with just three games in the books, O’Connell scored three goals and added two assists. O’Connell has been a starter for the program since he was a freshman.
“It’s funny to think of him as our veteran senior. I feel like he was still a freshman yesterday,” Benson said. “He’ll be a big leader on the field for us.”
Other notable contributors will be senior Will Barker and sophomores Gus McLellen, Caden Barnett and P.J. Kramer. Last season, Barnett had three goals and two assists. The Cougars graduated two of their top three scorers in the offseason – Isaiah Walker (five goals, six assists) and Jonathon McCabe (four goals).
In the net, sophomore Jackson Griffing will take over for graduated starter Zachary Barker. Barker had 12 saves last year, while Griffing had seven.
“We’ve got the right talent level at the right spots,” Benson said. “The problem is, we’re going to get very tired at different points this year. This is going to be as much a competition as a team as it will be individually.”
Croatan is starting its season a week late after having to enter COVID-19 quarantine protocol. A first-week match with First Flight got moved to an end-of-season date of March 10.
The Cougars’ first match will be tonight (Wednesday) at home against Jacksonville.
