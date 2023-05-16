MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret saw its baseball season come to an end Friday night in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
A year after advancing to the fourth round for the first time in school history, the Patriots fell 5-3 to Cape Fear to fall short of the third round.
No. 7 seed West finished with a 16-7 mark.
The No. 10 seed Colts won their ninth straight game, improving to 18-10.
Ethan Plesser took the win for the visitors, striking out eight over 6 2/3 innings while walking two and giving up three earned runs on seven hits.
The Patriots gave up two unearned runs with Ryland Howell on the mound. He surrendered one earned run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one.
Jackson Sproul took the loss in his last trip to the mound in his varsity career, giving up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking two.
Only four West batters collected hits.
Josh Mason led the way, going 2-for-4 with a home run and double and producing two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cameron Pavy went 3-for-3, Landon Millis 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Howell 1-for-3.
Six Colts came away with hits with Mason Hughes the only one going for two hits.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Cape Fear......................002 003 0 - 5 7 0
West Carteret.................001 000 2 - 3 8 2
WP – Plesser
LP – Sproul
Cape Fear leading hitters: Jeffrey 1-1; Hughes 2-3, RBI; Darden 1-3, 2 RBIs; Wienand 1-3 (2B); Bunce 1-4, RBI, run; Colletti 1-4, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: Pavy 3-3; Millis 2-3 (2B), RBI; Mason 2-4 (2B, HR), 2 RBIs, run; Howell 1-3.
