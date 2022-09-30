MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan boys cross country squad won a two-team meet at home on Wednesday, cruising past Swansboro with the top six finishers in the race.
James Wallace won the 30-runner race in 17 minutes, 31 seconds. Tyrese Cone placed second in 17:33, Noah Guerrero third in 18:15, Matthew Quispe fourth in 18:17, Trey Austin fifth in 18:17.01 and Brayden Stephens sixth in 18:44. Ashton Kirkwood was the last points earner for Croatan with an 11th-place time of 21:06.
While there was a 31-point difference in the boys meet with Croatan winning with 15 points and Swansboro placing second with 46, the girls meet was much closer. Swansboro won by a thin margin of five points with a score of 26 and Croatan 31.
Only 17 runners competed in the girls race. Swansboro placed the top three, led by Delaney Horton. Croatan placed runners No. 4-7 and then Nos. 9-11.
Tessa McFarland placed fourth in 24:16, Ashley Kirkwood fifth in 24:16.01, Audrey Kirkwood sixth in 24:17 and Cameran Ladd seventh in 24:18. Other points earners were Lillian Beck who placed ninth in 24:20, Skylar Nawrocki 10th in 24:21 and Zenash Acevedo 11th in 24:21.01.
Croatan was set to host its first-ever Hwy 24 Open Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24, but that conflicted with the Bo Run in Winterville, so it got postponed to this Saturday. However, Hurricane Ian, now turned tropical storm has forced another rescheduling, with that date yet to be determined.
At the Bo Run, hosted by D.H. Conley, the Croatan boys team captured a win with 40 points, placing two runners in the top five and three in the top 10. The Cougars were the only Coastal team in attendance.
Wallace led the boys effort with a fourth-place time of 16:07.79. Cone clocked a time of 16:17.19 for fifth place, and Quispe finished in 10th with a 16:53.48 clocking. Austin placed 12th in 16:56.09 and Guerrero 17th in 17:35.56.
The girls team placed third overall in the meet, with Ashley Kirkwood clocking the squad’s best finish of 11th place in 21:00.90. McFarland finished right behind her with a 12th-place time of 21:04.24. Audrey Kirkwood placed 21st in 21:36.37 and Ladd 23rd in 21:38.19.
