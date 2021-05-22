MOREHEAD CITY — There’s no question about the role Rock Steady Boxing has played in John Marriott’s battle with Parkinson’s.
His quality of life wouldn’t be close to where it is without the Sports Center of Morehead City program.
“I joined the class pretty soon after I got my diagnosis,” Marriott said. “I was on medication and hadn’t even heard of Rock Steady Boxing. I was kind of turning into a couch potato. My wife and I were taking walks and doing a few exercises at home, but I’m not a self-starter.”
Muscle atrophy, psychosis, hallucinations, stiffness and tremors are just a few symptoms that can be present with the disease. Rock Steady Boxing combats those with a variety of non-contact, boxing-inspired workouts and exercises.
Marriott, a UNC Chapel Hill medical school graduate and retired Navy captain, saw the benefit of the program right away.
“When I heard about the program, it made sense to me,” Marriott said. “The way it was affecting me, I felt like I was walking in slow motion and my balance was really shaky. I was looking for something that would keep me active.”
The Class
Boxers in the class take turns going through exercise circuits, ranging from cycling to wall taps, dumbbell shadow boxing, cone sprints, footwork fast jumps and frog jumps. There is a high focus on calisthenics and core work exercises such as bench dips.
The Rock Steady Boxing curriculum can also include ring and floor work, focus mitts, double-ended bags, jump ropes and circuit weight training, all with the aim to improve quality of life and sense of efficiency and self-worth.
“I saw improvement almost right away,” Marriott said. “Part of it might have been endorphins or mental, but that’s part of it.”
Sometimes, participants have specific physical challenges based on how the disease affects their range of motion. Instructors are happy to tailor exercises in the class to accommodate those needs.
“I have a lot of shoulder issues,” Marriott said. “You have four rotator cuff muscles and I’ve lost three of them on both sides. (Instructor) Alana (Counts) has keyed into that so when we start an exercise, she tells me to substitute shoulder-specific exercises with other movements. She wants us to push ourselves, but within our capabilities.”
Counts, director of the program, believes the physical benefits of the class provide boxers with the ability to remain independent, with the class combating common symptoms like slower movement, loss of balance and stiffness.
“When we are in class, we are working on all these components,” she said. “Sometimes referred to ‘functional fitness,’ we work on strengthening muscles, things that require hand-eye coordination, core work, all things that require movement and help with stiffness.”
The Fellowship
The class addresses the biggest physical barriers, but it also touches on the mental aspects. That includes the sense of community that comes with attending a class alongside those who understand the burden of Parkinson’s.
“The beauty of this program is the people. It becomes a family affair,” Marriott said. “Alana and (fellow instructor) Rene (O’Connor) are angels, if you ask me. You really bond with the people in there. And while there’s friendly competition, you get encouragement and motivation from others who are in the same boat as you.”
The class is year-round, creating opportunities to build relationships that skirt the line between friendship and family.
“Doing it with a group, there’s a friendly pressure to perform well,” Marriott said. “You want to hear the coach say, ‘Good job.’ They’re our coaches, but they’re also our cheerleaders. I think love is very important in our lives, and there is a lot of love in this class. It’s a huge part of the encouragement we get from the program. We love each other like a family.”
Marriott, at age 85, is the oldest participant in the program, which caters to Parkinson’s patients of any age.
“We haven’t done a comparison, but I’d guess that I’m the oldest participant,” Marriott said. “No matter how old you are, it’s nice to be around people who know where you’re coming from.”
Right now, the class meets twice a week with classes lasting 90 minutes. Each class has roughly a dozen boxers in attendance. The year-round aspect of the class is key in order to see substantial results.
“I’d say more than three-quarters of our group has been with us for over two years,” Counts said. “One of our boxers, Pete, has been coming since the program began.”
The camaraderie felt by the boxers extends to the instructors, who also develop relationships with their students over time.
“I am just so proud of my boxers,” Counts said. “All of them. Despite the difficulties this pandemic has brought, they have made huge progress, remained positive and are always patient with Rene and I as their coaches. I feel honored to coach them.”
COVID-19 Interrupts
When the pandemic struck last March, the class briefly went virtual, with instructors reaching their students through the popular Zoom app. It was the extra step taken to help those who struggled with the setup that stood out to Marriott.
“When we had to go on Zoom, Alana volunteered to go to our homes to help us set it up since a lot of us are tech-challenged,” he said. “If we decided we wanted to do something together outside away from this facility, they were willing to come meet us.”
For Counts, time was of the essence. The program works best when applied in perpetuity, multiple times per week. Even a brief break could cause an acceleration in symptoms for boxers.
“As the director of the program and a coach, I knew I had to act quickly,” Counts said. “However, at the same time, I didn’t want to frustrate them with the idea of Zoom. Most of our boxers are over the age of 60 and not familiar with such. But I knew with the right guidance, they could master it, and they did. We crushed it over nine months. They showed up to (the virtual classes) religiously. That alone told me how much they needed it.”
Program History
The Rock Steady Boxing organization was founded in 2006 by an Indiana attorney, Scott C. Newman, who had contracted early onset Parkinson’s.
According to RSB’s website, Newman began intense one-on-one boxing training just a few years after he was diagnosed at age 40. He discovered improvement in his physical health, agility, daily functioning and quality of life through the intense and high energy non-contact boxing workouts.
Today, there are over 400 RSB affiliates in 47 states, as well as international affiliates in Italy and Canada, initiated by certified RSB coaches.
Interest in a county-based program was initiated by the Morehead City Parkinson's Disease Support Group.
The group partnered with the Sports Center in applying to the Parkinson's Foundation for a 2017 Community Grant. The funding, sourced from the Parkinson's Foundation's Moving Day North Carolina, made it possible for the Sports Center to purchase the necessary equipment for the program.
The Disease
According to www.mayoclinic.org, Parkinson's symptoms can range from slowed movement and rigid muscles to impaired posture and balance, loss of automatic movements, speech changes and writing changes. The progressive disorder of the nervous system develops gradually, sometimes starting with small tremors or stiffness or slowing of movement.
The effects of stringent exercise on Parkinson's disease have long been researched. Studies from the 1980s and 1990s supported the notion that rigorous exercise, emphasizing gross motor movement, balance, core strength and rhythm, could favorably impact range of motion, flexibility, posture, gait and activities of daily living.
More recent studies, most notably at the Cleveland Clinic, focus on the concept of intense “forced” exercise, with suggestions that certain kinds of exercise may be neuro-protective, resulting in actually slowing disease progression.
Taking the Next Step
Marriott, like many students in the class, understands the difficulties that come with a diagnosis like Parkinson’s. Sometimes, taking the first step toward betterment is the biggest challenge, whether out of fear or doubt.
“You have to try it,” he said. “There’s no pressure other than what you put on yourself. But until you put yourself out there and give it a chance, you can’t imagine the benefits. Sometimes you have to fake it until you make it, but that’s all part of the process.”
Marriott also stressed the need for new boxers to “fake it until you make it.” Getting the support from fellow participants who understand the burden provides help right away.
“Often, newly diagnosed boxers are scared,” Counts said. “They need information, and who better to get it from than those that are walking the same path. Our boxers look forward to seeing one another and encourage one another. This is so important when often you can feel alone in this journey.”
For more information on the program, contact Counts at 252-726-7070 or alana@sportscentermorehead.com.
