MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament boat Sensation has officially withdrawn its protest contesting its disqualification from the 65th annual competition.
The move, confirmed via a letter obtained by the News-Times on July 11, brings to a close a controversial chapter from the renowned tournament in June.
Sensation weighed a 619.4-pound blue marlin on day six of the competition, June 17, but the catch from Capt. Greg McCoy and angler Bailey Gore was disqualified due to visible bites from a shark or other marine mammal.
Tournament officials reviewed the fish at the weigh station and, after a further review that evening, determined the bites had come before the fish was boated.
The decision to disqualify the fish came from an IGFA (International Game Fish Association) rule, listed as Rule No. 23 in the Big Rock Official Rules, which states “mutilation to the fish, prior to the landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch.
Boat owner Ashley Bleau filed the official protest of the decision by the tournament.
The letter submitted by Reel Business Sportfishing, LLC DBA Sensation Sportfishing Charters on Tuesday acknowledged the Big Rock’s “correct decision” in disqualifying the catch and congratulated the winning boat, Sushi.
“We would like to congratulate the fishing vessel Sushi on winning the Tournament its 484.5-pound blue marlin,” it stated. “We look forward to fishing the 2024 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.”
Sushi will win $2.77 million of the tournament’s $5.85 million purse with its victory now official.
