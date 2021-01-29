BEAUFORT — A high school athletic advocacy group has taken the “all politics is local” mantra to heart.
Earlier this month, Fair NC Sports bought a resolution before the Carteret County Board of Education calling on the N.C. High School Athletic Association to fix the unfair advantage of nontraditional schools over traditional, fixed-boundary public schools in the state.
“The problem is not one of persuasion, it is one of politics, and we believe we have the majority,” Fair NC Sports co-founder Joel Hancock said. “If we can start local, that is our best chance.”
Assistant Superintendent Richard Paylor read the resolution, followed by the vote, during the board’s meeting. The board passed the resolution unanimously, and it was later sent to the NCHSAA.
The resolution urges the association to develop and implement criteria to eliminate the unfair advantage charter, magnet, and non-boarding private parochial schools have thanks to unfettered attendance zone boundaries, and to develop and implement additional criteria for playoffs and state championships so that traditional attendance zone schools have a fair and equitable chance in competition.
“We think arriving at a solution, whatever that is, begins at the local level, the school board, county commissioners,” Hancock said. “We’re going to start with our county, and we want our county to be a model for other counties where we know there is support for this. Enough is enough. We’re taking a stand.”
Traditional schools in rural, small towns must adhere to strict district lines. In more specific terms: student-athletes must live within traditional schools’ boundaries as established by the Local Education Agency (LEA) district.
If student-athletes’ member schools do not have boundaries established by an LEA, such as non-traditional schools, then the boundary for member schools shall be considered the entire county in which member schools are located, and any addresses within a 25-mile radius of member schools.
“If you take a 25-mile radius around Beaufort, or Bayboro, that is a huge difference than a 25-mile radius around Raleigh,” Fair NC Sports co-founder Ryan Carlston said. ““We’re not out to get anybody, but the situation we are placing these kids in is not right. It’s unfair. The playing field is not even.”
The majority of non-traditional athletic programs come from the largest counties in the state, including Mecklenburg (first), Wake (second), Forsyth (fourth) and Durham (sixth). Whereas traditional rural schools like East Carteret and Pamlico pull from population centers around 10,000.
Fair NC Sports would like population density used as one metric in a formula determining the NCHSAA’s four divisions (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A).
“It’s not currently the same formula,” Hancock said. “They are getting their kids in a different way than the way we get our kids, and that seems unfair. We’re not trying to get a free ride to a state championship. We’re not trying to get an easy path. We just want to compete on an even playing field.”
Hancock is an attorney, while Carlston, a former teacher and now stay-at-home mom, serves as an assistant coach for the East Carteret varsity boys basketball team. Both are Harkers Island natives and East Carteret alums.
Hancock said he’s purposely avoided using legal reasoning and jargon to describe Fair NC Sports’ mission, because he doesn’t want it to appear as if he’s the attorney of the school system or the attorney of disaffected parents who are trying to file a lawsuit.
“But if this was a lawsuit, you could just look at the data and see the discrepancy in outcome,” he said. “A court would look at this and say obviously there is something to substantiate that something different is going on. This different standard of admissions for the nontraditional schools, is, obviously and on its face, leading to some kind of advantage in playoff competition.”
East Carteret has been inordinately affected by the inclusion of nontraditional athletic programs in the 1A division, particularly in boys basketball. The Mariners have finished the season versus a nontraditional program in seven of the past eight years.
They fell to Rocky Mount Prep in the regional final in 2013, fell to Winston-Salem Prep in the state final in 2014, beat Winston-Salem Prep in the state final in 2015, lost to Voyager Academy (Durham) in the regional semifinal in 2016, dropped back-to-back, third-round contests in 2017 and 2018 to Kestrel Heights (Durham) and Rocky Mount Prep and suffered a loss last year to Henderson Collegiate.
“The dissatisfaction with this situation started seven or eight years ago,” Hancock said. “I think what Ryan and I are trying to do is turn the dissatisfaction that has been brewing for seven to eight years into coordinated action.”
If not for East Carteret in 2015, nontraditional programs would have won the last nine boys basketball state titles.
“And that team was the exception in 1A basketball, not the rule,” Carlston said. “That team had four players that scored 1,000 (career) points. That just doesn’t happen. When you look at the landscape, you see that it will be a long time before a traditional team like that East Carteret team will come along in 1A and compete at the state level.”
If you combine girls and boys basketball, non-traditional teams have won 21 of the past 30 state championships going back to 2006. Bishop McGuinness was responsible for a lot of those, winning nine straight state championships in girls basketball from 2006-2014.
During a 10-year period from 2008-2017, nontraditional teams won 17 of 20 state titles.
“I think, to the NCHSAA’s credit, it snowballed on them,” Carlston said. “Initially, a few nontraditional schools needed some place to play. If you go back to old playoff brackets 10-15 years ago, you don’t see a lot. Now half the playoffs are nontraditional teams, and the further you get in the brackets, there are more of them. I was naïve in thinking that once it became such an obvious problem, it would be addressed.”
The original state charter school legislation was ratified in 1996 and authorized the establishment of up to 100 charter schools. Thirty-four such schools opened in the 1997-98 school year.
The cap on the maximum number of charter schools allowed was removed in 2012. The number of charter schools has more than doubled since then with the state now featuring over 200.
East Carteret’s latest basketball playoff loss to a nontraditional, Henderson Collegiate, continued to raise eyebrows.
Henderson Collegiate ended up as the state runner-up with a 31-2 record in its second year as a varsity program, and last year was named the state’s co-champion with Winston-Salem Prep when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the state finals.
Similarly, Winston-Salem Prep was established in 2004, by 2008 had won a state crown and has since won a combined eight state titles in girls and boys basketball, while twice finishing as the state runner-up.
“It seems like people are getting better at manipulating and figuring out the system,” Carlston said. “They go from starting a team one year to getting to a state championship in just a few years. It’s a building process, step by step, particularly in 1A sports. Most traditional teams have been around a while and don’t ever get to states. These teams are there in year two or three.”
In addition to East Carteret, other traditional, rural, state final basketball losing teams in the east, where the vast majority of traditional rural 1A programs are located, have included Pamlico (twice), Plymouth (twice), Riverside-Martin (twice), East Bladen (twice), Southwest Onslow, Pender, Southside, Williamston, Weldon, and Southeast Halifax.
“The issue isn’t not being able to clearly articulate a problem and get support for it,” Hancock said. “From the people that we have talked to from all over the state, everyone from, you name it, athletic directors, coaches, players, parents, see that this is a problem. People in favor of the status quo are in the minority. The clear majority is interested in fixing this problem.”
Basketball isn’t the only sport affected by this issue. Nontraditional athletic programs have also dominated girls and boys cross country, girls and boys tennis, girls and boys soccer, boys golf and volleyball.
The NCHSAA’s latest realignment for the 2021-2015 calendar had a small impact on the problem.
Instead of strictly using enrollment figures to fill the four classifications as in the past, it used a formula that saw enrollment count 50% with Wells Fargo State Cup and Identified Student Percentage each counting 25%.
The Wells Fargo State Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school that receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A handful of nontraditional schools were bumped up to 2A, including Lincoln Charter, Community School of Davidson, Pine Lake Prep, Raleigh Charter and Research Triangle. However, nearly 40 nontraditional programs remain in 1A due to their extremely small enrollment.
East Carteret was also moved up to 2A, coming as a surprise to many in the athletic department. East was not only bumped up to 2A for the first time in 16 years, despite steadily falling enrollment over that time, but also put in a predominantly 3A conference.
Hancock said despite these recent developments, the mission of Fair NC Sports remains the same.
“Only now we’re dealing with an organization that has at least conceded that they have the tools in place to make the playing field level,” he said. “That’s a big development. The next big challenge is to actually get them to use those tools to that end. Everybody knows this new formula only exists in response to the rise of nontraditional schools. If they’re not part of the conversation, there is no reason whatsoever to create a new formula.”
And yet, Hancock said the new formula didn’t address the fundamental difference between the traditional, fixed-boundary schools and the nontraditional schools.
He reiterated that Fair NC Sports is focused on battling the unequal playing field through local means, such as county boards of education, and boards of commissioners, and hopes the initiative spreads county-by-county through the state. However, he hinted that traditional schools could grow tired if the mission doesn’t work.
“There is no law that says East Carteret has to compete in the NCHSAA,” he said. “They are there to meet a need that these schools need. When the NCHSAA is failing to provide the values it espouses, then that means, No. 1, they need to fix it, or No. 2, traditional rural 1A schools need to rethink their relationship with the NCHSAA.”
