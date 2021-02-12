OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team might be cruising to a second-place finish in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, but that isn’t diminishing the wins along the way.
The Cougars (7-2 overall) improved to 6-2 in the conference Thursday with a 36-28 win over Heide Trask. It solidified their second-place position, right behind Southwest Onslow (9-1). The Stallions defeated the Cougars twice already – 46-32 on Jan. 8 and 56-31 on Feb. 2.
With only one spot in the 2A portion of the conference guaranteed a state playoff berth, Croatan will have to hope for Southwest Onslow losses or a wild-card choice if it does finish in second.
“It’s a different kind of year, so we’re not worried about that right now,” Croatan coach Andrew Gurley said. “We need some help to win the conference, so potentially we’re looking at second place. I know these seniors want to make the playoffs again. At the last projection, there’s only going to be three wild-card spots, but again, we can’t focus on that. We can only focus on each game and playing our best.”
The Croatan defense put up an impressive effort holding the Titans (5-4) to just nine points through the third quarter. After working in substitutes, the Titans turned to a more aggressive defense and became productive on offense to the tune of 19 points.
The otherwise slow night for Trask was a surprise, especially for a team that defeated Southwest Onslow 57-54 on Jan. 22. In the Titans’ first meeting with Croatan, the Cougars won 41-33.
“I was pretty happy with how we played,” Croatan guard Logan Howard said. “They beat Southwest Onslow, so we were a little intimidated, but we just went out there and played our game. It was fun.”
The Cougars were strong on defense, taking advantage of steals and defensive rebounds to turn the ball the other way and quickly convert for layups on the break.
“We’re fast when it comes to that,” Howard noted. “It’s something we enjoy doing.”
The Cougars, who experienced a significant amount of player turnover from last season to this one, struggled in the half-court offense but excelled when the ball was moving in transition.
“A lot of that has to do with Logan and Hailey (Cousins) and their ability to get out and run see the floor so well,” Gurley said. “We work on those runs, too. I love attacking the defense when they’re not ready. I think our defense is our strength.”
Howard led the scoring effort with 15 points, followed by eight from Mia Raynor, six from Ginger Hayden and five from Cousins.
The Titans labored offensively for three quarters before getting any kind of momentum. They went on two eight-point runs in the fourth quarter to finish that period with a 19-11 advantage. When Croatan subbed in its second-string players, however, Trask notably switched a full-court press in order to close the scoring gap.
“They didn’t give up, and they didn’t quit,” Gurley said. “I admire them for that.”
Trask’s leading scorers were Kenya Lewis with 10 points, followed by Julia Plunk and Madalyn White with seven apiece.
Croatan will be at Pender (1-6) on Tuesday, looking for a repeat of a 45-39 victory over the Patriots on Jan. 22.
Trask will host Southwest Onslow on Tuesday.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Heide Trask ..............................3 2 4 19 - 28
Croatan ....................................6 10 9 11 - 36
TRASK (28) – Lewis 10, Plunk 7, White 7, Lewis 2, Nixon 2.
CROATAN (36) – Howard 15, Raynor 8, Hayden 6, Cousins 5, McAloon 2.
