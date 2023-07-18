MOREHEAD CITY — There’s no question anymore – the Big Rock Kids Tournament is a competition made for junior anglers.
The third annual tournament produced a whopping 224 billfish releases between Thursday and Saturday, 221 of which were made by anglers ages 16 and younger.
The competition only produced 40 billfish releases in 2022.
“It was an incredible weekend all around,” Tournament Director Carlee Sharpe said. “We could not have predicted the number of billfish caught. We had almost six times the number of billfish caught and released.”
When the tournament, now the third in the Big Rock annual lineup, took over for the 14-year Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic, it made it clear the competition would not be limited to junior anglers as the name suggested.
While that’s still the case, the results certainly speak for themselves. All 40 billfish releases made last year were from junior anglers, as were 16 of 17 in the inaugural 2021 competition.
Even this year, the remaining three of 224 anglers who made releases were between the ages of 17 and 21. Junior anglers in the Kids Tournament get a 25-point bump for every billfish released.
Sharpe pointed out the incredible release rate per boat in this tournament – 224 from a record fleet of 73 – compared to the 250 releases from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament’s fleet of 271.
“It’s pretty incredible to think that the kids in this tournament are really outfishing the adults,” Sharpe said. “You’re taking kids out and you may not be expecting to catch much, but that certainly wasn’t the case this year.”
In most cases, mates aboard the boats are hooking the fish and handing over the rods to kids as young as 5 and as old as 16. Sometimes they are sitting in fighting chairs or strapped in a belt, fighting to bring in a 200 plus-pound fish.
In some cases, like on the boat Labrador, Capt. Wade Fickling’s 14-year-old daughter, Gray, was hooking the fish herself and handing it off to other junior anglers. Labrador finished third in the competition with one blue marlin and 12 sailfish releases.
“That is such a cool thing she was doing,” Sharpe said. “She’s only 14, and she’s doing something that requires a lot of experience and sportsmanship.”
It’s not uncommon, too, to have boats featuring multiple junior anglers hooked up, called double- and triple-headers, simultaneously.
That was the case with boats like Marlin Fever, which released 14 sailfish and one blue marlin on Thursday, and Sea I Sea, which released nine sailfish on Friday.
Those numbers make for a fun challenge when it comes to flying the upside-down release flags for each species.
“We had another boat come in on Thursday that needed to stop on the way in and had another boat throw them flags overboard for them to fly when they came to the weigh station,” Sharpe noted.
The tournament goes out of its way to make its junior anglers feel just as important as those in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, providing color commentary and interviews on Big Rock TV from Big Rock Foundation Treasurer Tommy Bennett, Caroline Petrilli and junior angler influencer Brown Gaddy from Manteo.
The tournament also partnered with the International Game Fish Association (IGFA) and volunteers from Parker Boats to welcome non-competition anglers to the docks each day for a kids fishing camp that ran Thursday through Saturday.
Campers from The Bridge Downeast fished on Thursday, followed by kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain on Friday and kids with the county’s parks and recreation summer program on Saturday.
The bait for those camps was provided by Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle.
Like it did for the Big Rock, the Kids Tournament also auction off a piece of original art to add to its charitable donations. This year the artist was 14-year-old Emma Rodelsperger of Charleston, South Carolina. The piece, titled “Lookout Billfish,” was purchased on Saturday at the awards ceremony by Marlin Fever.
“Emma’s piece was truly an original work of art,” Sharpe said in a social media post. “Her attention to detail, play on words and vibrant color palette made the tournament artwork an instant eye-catcher. We were honored to feature her work on the Big Rock Kids Tournament T-Shirt.”
The tournament’s new record boat count of 73, compared to 69 last year and 59 in 2021, produced a record purse of $176,225.
The final iteration of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Billfish Classic in 2020 drew just 42 boats after pulling in 31 in 2019.
“It’s humbling,” Sharpe said. “It’s incredible over the last three years the support we’ve had from our participants, our sponsors and the community that has shown up to the events and the weigh-ins every night. There was concern about our numbers for this year based on the weather and people traveling, but we were able to set a new boat record, and the great bite was the icing on the cake.”
Sharpe is excited about the day when this competition could reach the same heights as Big Rock’s other tournaments. This year’s Blue Marlin Tournament drew 271 boats and the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament drew 266.
“We can’t wait to see what the next three years bring,” she said. “We look forward to the day where this tournament grows to the same level as the KWLA and the Big Rock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.