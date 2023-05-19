NEWPORT — The West Carteret boys tennis team’s undefeated season and quest to reach the regional final came to an end Monday in the third round of the 3A dual state playoffs.
The No. 1 seed Patriots fell 6-3 to finish 17-1 on the year.
The No. 5 seed Demons improved to 20-1 and move on to play No. 7 seed Carrboro (18-3) for the right to go to the state championship.
Four matches could have gone either way in the third round, and Fike went 3-1 in those contests.
Slate Taber gave West its lone win in a tossup match, beating Zachary Hill 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in No. 4 singles.
Adam Cummings and Moksh Thakore went down to the wire with Synder Pearson and Dylan Skinner in No. 1 doubles, dropping a 9-7 tilt.
Connor Ballou was involved in a pair of heartbreakers.
He fell 5-7, 7-5 (10-6) in No. 6 singles versus Brayden Jones, and then joined Nash Taylor in No. 3 doubles and lost 8-5 to Cian Bonner and Aidan Bonner.
Thakore earned a 6-4, 6-0 win over Hatten Gore in No. 2 singles, and Tanner Hahn and Worth Stack took an 8-3 victory over Hill and Jones in No. 2 doubles to give West its other two wins.
Here are results of the match:
Fike 6, West Carteret 3
Singles
No. 1: Snyder Pearson (F) def. Adam Cummings (WC), 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2: Moksh Thakore (WC) def. Hatten Gore (F), 6-4, 6-0.
No. 3: Dylan Skinner (F) def. Tanner Hahn (WC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4: Slater Taber (WC) def. Zachary Hill (F), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
No. 5: Cian Bonner (F) def. Worth Stack (WC), 6-0, 6-4.
No. 6: Brayden Jones (F) def. Connor Ballou (WC), 5-7, 7-5, (10-6).
Doubles
No. 1: Snyder Pearson/Dylan Skinner (F) def. Adam Cummings/Moksh Thakore (WC), 9-7.
No. 2: Tanner Hahn/Worth Stack (WC) def. Zachary Hill/Brayden Jones (F), 8-3.
No. 3: Cian Bonner/Aidan Bonner (F) def. Connor Ballou/Nash Taylor (WC), 8-5.
