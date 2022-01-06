PINEY GREEN — The East Carteret girls basketball team won for the seventh time in eight games but didn’t capture any style points in the process.
The Mariners (7-1) sailed to a 50-32 triumph over White Oak on Tuesday after taking a 28-11 lead into halftime.
“Even the ref commented and said we looked terrible, and I didn’t disagree,” coach Ryan Sacoco said. “We needed to shake the rust off.”
East was coming off its first loss of the season, a 61-37 setback to Southwest Onslow on Dec. 21.
“We certainly looked like we hadn’t played in 15 days,” Sacoco said. “It took us a few minutes to score, but once we did, we were able to put up some points. I just wish we looked a little better doing it.”
Sarah Walker scored five points in the first quarter on her way to a career-high eight points as the Mariners jumped out to a 14-3 lead after eight minutes of play.
Sydney Roberson scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter.
Kenliana Dixon scored seven of her 13 points at the free-throw line, going 7-for-11.
Tanzania Locklear led the way with a team-high 14 points.
Denniyah Tanner paced White Oak (4-7) with a game-high 20 points, including 11 in the third quarter.
The Vikings struggled from the foul line in the game, going 1-for-9 in the first half on their way to a 6-for-19 outing.
“White Oak is a scrappy team. They play tough,” Sacoco said. “We had balanced scoring. I liked the way we spread the ball around. We’re just having a tough time finishing around the rim right now. It’s something we work on every day. I think it gets in our heads sometimes when we have a few missed shots here and there.”
The Mariners will finish their nonconference slate Friday at home versus Ocracoke (2-3).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
East Carteret....................... 14 14 9 13 - 50
White Oak............................. 3 8 14 7 - 32
EAST CARTERET (50) – Locklear 14, Kenl. Dixon 13, Roberson 10, Walker 8, Kend. Dixon 3, Ensminger 2.
WHITE OAK (32) – Tanner 20, Schmitz 5, Rawls 3, Fitzpatrick 2, Hicks 2.
