MOREHEAD CITY — Baseball was played in Big Rock Stadium on Monday, and for one night, all seemed right with the world.
The first game on Puck O’Neal Field since the Morehead City Marlins won the Coastal Plain League championship in August of last year started just about an hour before sunset.
The Marlins, the Town of Morehead City and the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament have partnered to put on a six-week Big Rock Fall League season for players at East Carteret, West Carteret, Croatan, Havelock, Swansboro and Gramercy Christian during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s great to see people back at Big Rock,” Marlins owner Buddy Bengel said. “It’s great for the kids to be out here. We’re appreciative of Morehead City and Big Rock for helping us put this on. We’re excited that baseball is back in Carteret County.”
There are five teams, and games will be played at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday nights.
The Marlin Blue team opened the first doubleheader of the Big Rock Fall League season with a 4-3 win over the Red team, followed by the Black team earning a 14-4 victory over the Royal team.
Marlin Blue 4, Red 3
Thomas Wallace brought a dramatic end to the opening contest when he took the first pitch and delivered a walk-off hit to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“This was an awesome experience,” the East Carteret senior said. “To come back and be able to play ball after not playing high school ball, and to be able to play in Morehead (City) in front of everybody, it’s exciting. I’ve missed it.”
Wallace was part of an East Carteret team this past spring that saw its season end after two games thanks to the pandemic. The Mariners had state championship aspirations with a senior-heavy lineup.
“That hurt a lot,” he said.
Wallace hit a double in the bottom of the third to score Dalton Newman and give his team a 2-1 advantage. He led the Marlin Blues with two hits.
Mason Rose (three strikeouts), Ryland Howell (three), Carter Mulligan (three), Spencer Bryan (two) and Tyler DeLuzio (one) combined for 13 strikeouts for the Marlin Blues. They combined to give up 10 hits and five walks.
Howell took the win.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the Red’s Jackson Sproul tied it 3-3 with a double to the gap in left center, scoring Blaine Nelson. Sproul went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Teammates Jarrett Hall and Brody Nelson each tallied two hits.
Jaxon Ellingsworth was sharp in the first game of the fall for the Red team, striking out eight and walking just one in 2 2/3 innings.
“Jaxon is a good pitcher,” Red coach Dalton Knight said. “Jarrett is a good player, and Brody and Hoy are hitting it well, as is Sproul. You could tell they were ready to go. The guys were excited to be out there. I don’t know if they were as excited as I was.”
Black 14, Royal 4
The nightcap mirrored the first game through four innings with the Black team holding a slim 6-4 lead.
The wheels came off in the bottom of the fifth with the Black team putting eight runs on the board to end the night early due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“It was a win,” Black team coach Jimmy Paylor said. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win. We played sloppy. It was the first game, and kids didn’t have a full season of high school baseball, so there have not been a lot of organized games for them. I’m just tickled to death for these kids. They needed something to do.”
Nathan Michalowicz was among those players who were thankful to be playing baseball again, especially in a $2.3 million facility.
“I never got to play in a park like this,” the Croatan freshman said. “Getting out here and playing ball with everybody, scoring a lot of runs, it was a lot of fun.”
Former longtime West Carteret coach Robby Lasater led the Royal team that was in contention until the final frame.
“We’re still trying to even out teams, working on getting everybody enough pitching, putting kids in positions they need to be playing,” he said. “It’s great that they get to play some baseball again.”
