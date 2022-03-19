NEWPORT — The East Carteret boys tennis team has a new coach to lead a senior-heavy starting lineup this season.
After leading the girls program to a 10-3 finish in the fall as a rookie head coach, Marino takes control of a team coming off the 2021 season with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 finish in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
On Wednesday, the Mariners took on Croatan in a nonconference match, losing 7-2. The Cougars went 5-0 in singles with wins from Noah Shaul at No. 1, Adam Dweikat at No. 2, Alex Amato at No. 3, Eli Simonette at No. 4, Garrett Boucher at No. 5 and Lane Hartman at No. 6.
The closest finishes came at No. 5 where East’s Wyatt Nowacek lost 6-4, 6-2 to Boucher and at No. 6 where Gardner Gooch fell 7-5, 6-4 to Hartman.
The wins for East came in doubles, with Logan Pilcher and Nowacek teaming up at No. 2 to beat Garrett Hogan and Collins Eckard 8-3 and the No. 3 pairing of Satchel Lasky and Greg McCoy defeating Ryan Dweikat and Jack Melton 8-5.
After two matches the Mariners are 1-1. They defeated White Oak 5-4 on March 8. During the offseason, the school was reclassified as 2A, joining a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference that will not have enough teams to hold an end-of-season tournament.
“It’s not a full conference, but we’ll have plenty of nonconference matches to get in shape,” Marino said. “And we’re working hard in practice.”
Marino was hired by the school in the fall to replace longtime coach Nick Theuner. Marino brings plenty of playing experience to her first foray coaching prep tennis. She is a 4.0 rated USTA player, but after accepting the position, she has decided to put playing on pause during the season.
“This year I’m not going to play because it’s too much to balance out with being a coach, and I want to give my players 100 percent of me,” Marino said. “They know that, and they know why I’m out there.”
Marino certainly has experience to work with two juniors in the top four of the singles lineup and three in the top five. Those are Pilcher at No. 1, Fullwood at No. 3 and McCoy at No. 4. Austin and Nowacek at No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, are both juniors, while Gooch at No. 6 is a sophomore.
“They’re all hard-working kids. They practice hard,” Marino said. “I’m just lucky to be around the program. They have welcomed me, and they’re willing to try and work on new things.”
Still in the early stages of the season, Marino’s focus in practice has been learning to be proactive over reactive.
“We’re working on progressions and how to be proactive with the short ball,” Marino said. “Ninety percent of high school tennis is going to fall right around the service line, and they have to learn how to attack it.”
The team has nine players on the roster, giving Marino the chance to test out different rotations and doubles pairings.
“Everybody will get to play. That’s the benefit of having a smaller team.”
The Mariners will play next at White Oak on Monday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 7, East Carteret 2
Singles
No. 1: Noah Shaul (C) def. Logan Pilcher (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Dweikat (C) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3: Alex Amato (C) def. Evan Fullwood (EC), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Eli Simonette (C) def. Greg McCoy (EC), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 5: Garrett Boucher (C) def. Wyatt Nowacek (EC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 6: Lane Hartman (C) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Ty Nickson/Shaul (C) def. Austin/Fullwood (EC), 8-1.
No. 2: Pilcher/Nowacek (EC) def. Garrett Hogan/Collins Eckard (C), 8-3.
No. 3: Satchel Lasky/McCoy (EC) def. Ryan Dweikat/Jack Melton (C), 8-5.
