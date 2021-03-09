Last week, we covered the growing stocks of Shhhhh…South Jersey specks. This week, Shhhhh…sea mullet, the silent sciaenid.
We all know the drum croaker family, the drums, trouts, spots, sand perch, and of course, the croaking croakers, but the early season member is the ONLY silent member of the drum/croaker family, the sea mullet or technically kingfish, aka whiting and Virginia mullet.
So many names for a small panfish and in no way related to the finger or striped mullet that emerge from the backwaters in droves in the fall. Remember the “mullet blow”?
These air bladderless members of the sciaenids, with water temperature tolerance from upper-40s to the mid-80s, return in late winter and last well into late fall while providing fun sport in catching, and they are also great table fare.
Currently, they are already showing in the deeper water around Beaufort Inlet, with a few showing at the Bogue Banks and Topsail Island piers. Throughout the season, they show up in three flavors – Northern, Southern and Gulf kingfish and normally range from the Chesapeake Bay to the Florida Gulf Coast.
Locally, we find them in the Beaufort Shipping Channel, Beaufort Inlet and into the Morehead City Port Turning Basin from buoy 7 and 8 on out to buoy 18 or so in 60 feet of water, the Dead Tree Hole, located 1.5 miles south of Shackleford Banks (GPS: 34 39.24, 76 38.06), the end of Cape Lookout Jetty, the Shackleford Jetty, Radio Island, the Mud Hole off Bear Island from our local surf and piers. If you are fishing in the Beaufort Inlet area in 50 to 60 feet of water, try bracketing the 1.5 hours around slack tide so you can hold the bottom with your bait.
Of course, a standard 2-hook bottom rig will do, but these days, many boat anglers are using Sam’s Gitters rigs which are just modified speck rigs with an extra loop for a sinker. Preferred hooks include No. 2 or No. 4 sizes with a long shank, and lately, many are sporting No. 2 circle hooks with good success.
Sea mullet are sticklers for fresh bait, fresh shrimp, and in the summer when available, sand fleas are favored. Last summer, one pier jockey was hauling some of the biggest sea mullet I’ve ever seen with live shrimp. These were 2-pound fish (yes, 2 pounds), and his cooler was packed with them. Of course, Fishbite baits are a great alternative as well. Some anglers tandem a bit of shrimp Fishbite with a chunk of fresh shrimp with great success, and yes, blood worms or Fishbite bloodworm substitutes are a great bait too.
For some basic biology, spawning takes place from April through August when mature females (2 years of age and older) lay their pelagic eggs miles offshore. The newly hatched larvae are carried into estuarine nursery areas by currents and winds and remain there for months seeking food and shelter from predators. Little information is available on age and growth, however, the maximum age is probably 5 or 6 years, and the maximum size is about 16.5 inches and 2.5 pounds. Approximate lengths for the first 3 years are 5.3, 9.8 and 12 inches.
Kingfish are bottom feeders that consume a variety of small marine animals. Major foods are worms, shrimps, shrimp larvae, crabs, amphipods and small fishes. The relative importance of these food groups changes as the fish attain larger sizes.
---------------------
I write this report as we are seeing an excellent early-season bite in the Beaufort Inlet area and now spreading to the Bogue Banks and Topsail piers.
Fish are nice size and in good numbers. Indeed, I have heard of reports of cooler-filling catches in 60 feet of water just outside of Beaufort Inlet.
As the surf warms, we should see catches picking up in the surf as well. Just look for nice holes along the beach. Most fish will be in slough between the outer bar and the beach.
One current complication is the Phase II beach nourishment project which is currently pumping sand around Fort Macon and the western side of Emerald Isle. By the way, this will adversely affect the availability of sand fleas as they try to emerge from their winter stupor.
---------------------
With longer hours of daylight and water temperatures warming, fishing is showing signs of awakening from its winter stupor as well.
Inside, red and black drum catches and trout from the Neuse to the New rivers are being reported, and fish are getting frisky. I even found a nice speckled trout in one of the Highway 24 creeks over the weekend. I was encouraged to see the uptick of bait in the creeks and fish showing as well. I caught this fish on a plastic shrimp and had hits (actually a miss or two) on a 17-MR suspending bait as well.
---------------------
So how about ocean piers?
Oceanana Pier opens Thursday with Bogue Inlet Pier opening its doors officially on Friday. On Topsail Island, Surf City will open Saturday 13.
Both Sea View and Jolly Roger are open and reporting sea mullet catches, a smattering of puffers, and of course, the spring run of dogfish and a few croakers.
Things are really looking up and seems like the weather is going to be cooperative as we ease into daylight saving time on Sunday and spring on Saturday, March 20.
---------------------
The big question is how about the 2021 flounder season?
At this time, the season is scheduled to open Aug. 16 and close Sept. 30 with a minimum size of 15 inches and a creel limit of four fish per person per day. HOWEVER, this all is pending on the final adoption of draft Amendment 3 which is scheduled for August.
If additional management measures are approved, the division will implement them as directed by the Marine Fisheries Commission, which MAY impact the 2021 season. So, hold onto your Carolina rigs! I will let you know when I know what there is to know, yah know!
