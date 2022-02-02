OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team breezed past the first two rounds of the 3A dual team tournament on Monday.
The Cougars (19-1), wrestling their first season as a 3A program, drew the No. 3 seed in the tournament after winning the 3A Coastal Conference. They wrestled both rounds at home, beating South Johnston 64-17 and Swansboro 42-30.
Croatan coach David Perry was pleased with his team’s performance after the match with the Pirates (17-6).
“Happy with the effort, especially against Swansboro,” he said. “I think the score would have been worse if we had wrestled out, but we didn’t want to risk the injuries.”
Croatan held a 42-18 lead with just two weight divisions left to wrestle before forfeiting those bouts to expedite the end the of the match.
The match started at 126 pounds, with Swansboro taking a 12-0 lead through the first two weight classes and going up 18-3 after five. Josh Steffy at 145 pounds and Eli Simonette at 152 both limited the damage in their defeats with losses by decision. Steffy (19-12) was beaten 9-5 by Giovanni Rodriguez (30-14), and Simonette (11-3) lost 6-0 to Theodore Yager (42-4).
“Even though he lost, I thought Eli wrestled tough,” Perry said. “That kid he was up against is really good. And Blake (McCabe) wrestled better tonight, too, I thought.”
After a pin by Garrett Cortese (19-6) at 160 pounds and a win by forfeit from Drake Egan (32-4) at 170, McCabe (17-5) tied the score 18-all with an 8-2 decision over Sean Kelly (20-17).
Swansboro forfeited the 195-pound weight class to Landon Gray (30-8), giving the Cougars a slim six-point lead headed into the two heaviest divisions. That lead ballooned, though, as A.J. Pile (25-9) at 220 pinned Jace Wilkens (29-7) in 4:45 and Tomas Aguero (23-12) at 285 pinned Zander Riley (23-8) in 4:56.
“They beat those guys last time, and those were both good matches,” Perry said. “They were good wins tonight, too.”
Pile and Aguero had the longest pins of the night, Aguero’s a few seconds before the end of the second period. The quickest pin of the night was Cortese over Marcus Mason (11-23) in 28 seconds.
The Cougars will move on to wrestle the third and potentially the fourth rounds of the tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at top seed Union Pines. Croatan will face No. 2 seed Orange in the third round, while Union Pines takes on No. 5 seed Currituck.
Here are Croatan’s results in the first two rounds:
Croatan 42, Swansboro 30
106 – Cameron Sanchez (C) pin Seamus Sullivan (S), 3:42.
113 – Mason Cooper (S) win by forfeit.
120 – Tyler Cowell (S) win by forfeit.
126 – Isaac Gawronski (S) pin Tommy Williams (C), 2:45.
132 – Ayden Goodman (S) pin Angelica Steffy (C), 1:52.
138 – Cody Raymond (C) dec. Aiden Russell (S), 8-1.
145 – Giovanni Rodriguez (S) dec. Josh Steffy (C), 9-5.
152 – Theodore Yager (S) dec. Eli Simonette (C), 6-0.
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Marcus Mason (S), 0:28.
170 – Drake Egan (C) win by forfeit.
182 – Blake McCabe (C) def. Sean Kelly (S), 8-2.
195 – Landon Gray (C) win by forfeit.
220 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Jace Wilkens (S), 4:45.
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Zander Riley (S), 4:56.
------------------
Croatan 64, South Johnson 17
106 – Carson Corl (SJ) pin Cameron Sanchez (C).
113 – Ethan Brownlee (SJ) pin Gavin Cohen (C).
120 – Colton Leiske (C) pin Nikolas Hiller (SJ).
126 – Tommy Williams (C) pin Brandon Giles (SJ).
132 – Nathaniel Stanley (SJ) tech fall Angelica Steffy (C).
138 – Cody Raymond (C) win by forfeit.
145 – Josh Steffy (C) pin Lane Bates (SJ).
152 – Eli Simonette (C) pin Landon Jarman (SJ).
160 – Garrett Cortese (C) pin Kodey Butler (SJ).
170 – Drake Egan (C) pin Jack Wilson (SJ).
182 – Blake McCabe (C) maj. dec. Alexander Lee (SJ).
195 – Landon Gray (C) pin Nash Ellis (SJ).
220 – A.J. Pile (C) pin Jason Hines (SJ).
285 – Tomas Aguero (C) pin Dillon Robbins (SJ).
