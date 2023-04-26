MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls soccer team has given up just six goals in five league games.
The Patriots are 4-1 in those contests.
They can give a big thanks to Chloe Dunn for that record. The talented junior keeper has her team vying for the top spot in the 3A Coastal Conference after a three-game winning streak.
“It's definitely a lot different than last year,” Dunn said. “It’s provided me with a lot of opportunities so far, so I’m grateful for that. They’ve been big wins.”
West finished fourth in the six-team 3A Coastal Conference last season with a 3-3-4 mark. The club went 8-5-7 overall. The Patriots are 10-4-1 overall this season.
Dunn’s team started its winning streak with a 2-1 victory over Croatan. Her side hadn’t beaten the Cougars since 2017, going 0-2-1 in the series since that time.
“I’m so glad it was different this year,” she said. “I think that is probably our biggest win of the season.”
Dunn faced just three shots on goal in the next contest, a 1-0 overtime triumph over Swansboro. She came up with a diving save in the second extra period.
“I don’t know how it went to double overtime,” she said. “We just worked the whole time. It was so stressful, because I didn’t receive that many shots, so the ones I did, I had to save them.”
She finally caught a bit of a break in the third consecutive win with West cruising to a 6-0 victory over White Oak.
“There were a few moments in that one but definitely not as bad as Croatan or Swansboro,” Dunn said.
It was her second straight clean sheet and fifth of the season. In five other games, she’s allowed just one goal each time.
Dunn is no stranger to the keeper spot, lining up in goal since she was 8 years old.
“I was originally a forward, then I got moved to keeper, and I never went back,” she said. “I’m so grateful for that.”
The junior counted her decision-making and diving as strengths, and corner kicks and communication as areas she needs to continue working on.
“I’m definitely more the quiet type,” she said. “It 100% makes it harder to be a goalie.”
She’s manned the net ever since she stepped foot on the West pitch, starting as a freshman when the club went 4-6 overall during the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule.
“That was the first year after COVID, so to be able to play in high school, it was a big step,” she said. “I felt fairly decent. It was definitely a whole new environment to adjust to, but I think I did pretty fine. It was a good starting point.”
The Patriots lost just twice in their last 10 games last season, earning ties with league champion Croatan, runner-up Swansboro and third-place Dixon. They upset Lee County in the first round of the 3A state playoffs and then nearly pulled off another upset in the second round.
West pushed Jacksonville to overtime before giving up a goal with sophomore Macy Helmstetter scoring for just the second time during the season on a header with 4:35 remaining in the second overtime period.
“That header was unbelievable,” Dunn said. “The funny thing is, she ended up being a teammate on my club team. I met her after the season. I guess you could say it was a fun start to a relationship.”
A standout student with a 3.65 GPA, she is looking at Meredith, Wingate, Campbell and UNC Wilmington as college possibilities to continue her soccer career.
“The recruiting part is heating up, now and over the summer,” she said. “I’m in contact with a number of schools, and I’m hoping the summer will be good.”
Here are a few of Dunn’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “12 Strong.”
Favorite TV Show: “Arrow.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Tom and Jerry.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Taylor Swift.
Favorite Song: “Line Without A Hook” by Ricky Montgomery.
Favorite Book: “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Favorite Team: U.S. Women’s National Team.
Favorite Athlete: Brittany Wilson.
Favorite Vacation: Houston, Texas.
Favorite Hobby: Driving around and getting coffee with my grandma.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning.” – Pelé.
Favorite Food: Chicken.
Favorite Drink: Water.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Goalkeeper training with an old club teammate.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Debbie Butler.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Playing soccer with my brother in our living room.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Alex Morgan..
Ideal Dinner Guest List: My brother and sister, Emi Martinez, Steve Harvey and Jennifer Lawrence.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Sasha Baker, Caroline Dickinson, Graysen Freeden, Taner Alpert, Ella Graham and coach Cory Noe.
Items for a Deserted Island: My dog, water, matches, knife and a blanket.
