MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Marlins will open the 2023 season on Thursday on the road at the Wilmington Sharks.
The Fish will look to defend their 37-10 finish last season with a home opener against the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Friday.
The Morehead City team will have skipper Sam Carel back for his second straight season with the team and third overall. The head coach will look to lead the team to its sixth straight winning season.
The Fish had the fourth-best winning percentage in CPL history last season under Carel. The team won the first half of the season with an 18-6 record to secure a playoff spot and finished 16-3 in the second half.
The Marlins were knocked out in three games by the Wilson Tobs in the semifinal round of the playoffs.
Morehead City was able to put together a league-best regular season record with an incredible run of win streaks. Twenty-eight of the Marlins’ wins last season came during winning streaks. The team had three streaks of at least seven games, its longest being 13 up until the last regular season game.
The Fish went 23-8 in games decided by three runs or less, 19-6 in games decided by two runs or less and an impressive 11-3 in games decided by one run.
Statistically, the Marlins were at or near the top of the league in every major offensive and defensive category. Their real strength was on the pitching mound, where their 531 total strikeouts ranked first and their combined 3.04 ERA ranked second. On offense, the Fish led the league in hits (444) and batting average (.277) and ranked fifth in RBIs (236).
Tyler Wehrle (Tiffin) was the best starting pitcher for the Marlins, posting a 3.57 ERA over 35 1/3 innings pitched with 47 strikeouts and a 2-0 record.
Logan Garza (Texas A&M-Kingsville), Reece Wissinger (Southeastern) and Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) were the biggest standouts from the bullpen. Wissinger posted an impressive 0.37 ERA over 24 2/3 innings pitched. He finished with five saves and 45 strikeouts. Garza struck out a team-high 53 batters and posted a 4-2 record to go with a 3.60 ERA over 30 innings on the bump. Hickey pitched 24 1/3 innings, striking out 36, going 3-0 and finishing with a 1.11 ERA.
All four pitchers were CPL All-Star selections, along with catcher Zack Miller (Catawba), second baseman McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) and outfielders Sean Johnson (Belmont) and Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College). Carel also earned a selection as the head coach of the first half-winning team.
Johnson was the team’s best batter, leading in hits (57), runs (38) and extra-base hits (16). His four stolen bases ranked third and his .426 slugging percentage fifth. Watson also had an exceptional year with team highs in RBIs (30), homers (5), stolen bases (7), batting average (.427) and on-base percentage (.522).
Other notable batters were Mason Maners (Jacksonville State) with 45 hits, 26 runs and 26 RBIs, and Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) with 38 hits, 20 runs and 20 RBIs.
Near the end of the season, a handful of Marlins departed the team via the 2022 MLB Draft and professional contracts.
Hickey was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round with the 457th pick, and first baseman Garrett McGowan (Pittsburgh State) was selected by the Houston Astros in the 17th round with the 523rd pick.
Four more Marlins went undrafted but signed professional contracts, including infielder Ryan McCarty (Penn State Abington) and pitchers Jared Kollar (Rutgers), Matt Lozovoy (Cal), Wissinger and Wehrle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.