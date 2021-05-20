BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling team went 2-2 in its last four matches to put its record at 5-7 overall and 2-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference.
The Mariners’ biggest win in that stretch came in a 32-24 win over Richlands to put them over .500 in league action.
They took six of the 10 wrestled matches – there were four double forfeits – with half of those coming via forfeits.
Ronan Carletta earned an 18-3 technical fall over Broderick Broache in the 145-pound match. Carletta went 4-0 in the last four matches to improve to 9-2.
Daniel White pinned Adam Priore in the 220-pound bout to go 4-0 in the four matches and up his mark to 7-3.
Josiah Hynes won a 10-4 decision over Mikayla Taylor in the 152-pound match.
East also edged Pamlico 36-30 by holding a 6-5 advantage in wrestled matches with three resulting in double forfeits. The Beaufort club took four wins by forfeit and two by pin.
Shane Hatfield pinned Wesley Tingle in 2:58 in the 138-pound match to go 4-0 in the four matches and bump his mark to 11-1.
White pinned Bryan Riggs in just 10 seconds at 220 pounds.
The Mariners fell 31-23 to White Oak despite holding a 5-4 edge in victories in wrestled matches. The Vikings didn’t forfeit a match, while East forfeited two. There were two double forfeits.
Jathan Parker took an 8-2 decision over Samuel Ellison in the 182-pound match to go 4-0 in the four matches and stay undefeated at 9-0.
Carletta shut out Drache Gooch in a 15-0 technical fall at 145 pounds, White pinned Ethan Suggs in 27 seconds at 220, and Hatfield pinned Thomas Rodriguez in 1:26 at 138.
Steve Gill outlasted Jacob Timberlake in a 5-2 decision in the 132-pound bout.
South Lenoir controlled its match against the Mariners, winning nine of the 13 matches, including five by forfeits to produce a 51-23 victory There was one double forfeit.
Hatfield pinned Jesus Cruz Martinez in 3:18 at 138 pounds, and Carletta (EC) pinned Anthony Mejia in1:01 at 145.
Parker took a 19-3 technical fall over Moctezuma Ayala at 182 pounds
Here are results of the matches:
East Carteret 32, Richlands 24
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Ryan McManus (R) win by forfeit.
132 – Cooper Howe (R) pin Steve Gill (EC), 3:44.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) win by forfeit.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) tech fall Broderick Broache (R), 18-3.
152 – Josiah Hynes (EC) dec. Mikayla Taylor (R), 10-4.
160 – Gauge Duplantis (R) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 0:37.
170 – Ty’Von D’Antignac (R) win by forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
195 – Antonio Wallace (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Adam Priore (R), 1:35.
285 – Double forfeit.
------------------
South Lenoir 51, East Carteret 23
106 – Jonas Miller (SL) win by forfeit.
113 – Chris Haro (SL) win by forfeit.
120 – Double forfeit.
126 – Wyatt Reavis (SL) win by forfeit.
132 – Jed Day (SL) pin Steve Gill (EC), 1:16.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Jesus Cruz Martinez (SL), 3:18.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) pin Anthony Mejia (SL), 1:01.
152 – Eddie Martinez (SL) dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 7-1.
160 – Hayden Zeagler (SL) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 0:29.
170 – Tristan Reyes (SL) win by forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) tech fall Moctezuma Ayala (SL), 19-3.
195 – Israel Haro (SL) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 2:44.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Rey Salinas (SL) win by forfeit.
------------------
East Carteret 36, Pamlico 30
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Oliver Prygodzinski (EC) win by forfeit.
126 – Marcus Tyson (P) win by forfeit.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) win by forfeit.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Wesley Tingle (P), 2:58.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) win by forfeit.
152 – Shawn Richards (P) pin Micah Evans (EC), 3:44.
160 – Gage Joyner (P) pin Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 0:49.
170 – Trevor Wood (P) win by forfeit.
182 – Double forfeit.
195 – Jathan Parker (EC) win by forfeit.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Bryan Riggs (P), 0:10.
285 – Tyler Stevens (P) win by forfeit.
------------------
White Oak 31, East Carteret 23
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Double forfeit.
120 – Austin Gamber (WO) win by forfeit.
126 – Kenneth Mead (WO) pin Oliver Prygodzinski (EC), 0:53.
132 – Steve Gill (EC) dec. Jacob Timberlake (WO), 5-2.
138 – Shane Hatfield (EC) pin Thomas Rodriguez (WO), 1:26.
145 – Ronan Carletta (EC) tech fall Drache Gooch (WO), 15-0.
152 – Dejon Fifer (WO) dec. Josiah Hynes (EC), 9-2.
160 – Carl Wilson (WO) maj. dec. Nery Resendiz-Garcia (EC), 12-1.
170 – Christian Davis (WO) win by forfeit.
182 – Jathan Parker (EC) dec. Samuel Ellison (WO), 8-2.
195 – Chase Salter (WO) pin Antonio Wallace (EC), 1:53.
220 – Daniel White (EC) pin Ethan Suggs (WO), 0:27.
285 – Double forfeit.
