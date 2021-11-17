OCEAN — The pieces are in place to keep the Croatan wrestling machine operating smoothly again this season.
The perennial state championship contender returns half of its starting lineup in the form of seven experienced wrestlers.
“I’m really impressed with the seniors,” said David Perry, the only coach in the program’s 24-year history. “They are pretty focused. I think they have a chance to do something. We could get two or three (state) placers out of that group. We’re excited.”
Cody Raymond put up a 16-4 record and was a state qualifier.
Landon Gray (17-4) and Blake McCabe (12-7) were each one match away from qualifying for the state meet.
Drake Egan was injured last season but went 40-14 as a sophomore and qualified for the state tournament.
Colton Lieske (11-7), Eli Simonette (8-5), and Garrett Cortese (3-1) also return for their senior campaigns.
“Colton did a good job in the offseason,” Perry said. “He put in a lot of work.
Most of the seniors were sophomores on a team that finished as the dual-team state runner-up for the third consecutive season – there was no dual tournament last year in the coronavirus affected schedule.
Croatan has been to 10 dual-team state finals, winning two, and also won two tournament state titles.
The Cougars fell to Fred T. Foard in the 2019 dual state final and lost to West Lincoln in the previous two seasons.
For the first time in program history, the squad will now compete in the 3A division after moving up from 2A following a realignment formula that factored in more than enrollment.
“I think 2A was probably the toughest last season,” Perry said. “The problem is, this year 3A stayed about the same, and Fred T. Foard and we moved up, so now 3A is really tough.”
The 3A region should also be extremely tough with longtime conference foe Dixon moving up, as well as First Flight and Currituck, and West Carteret and Havelock remaining in 3A.
“Our region will be tough,” Perry said. “It will probably be one of the toughest we’ve probably ever seen.”
And to keep it consistent, Croatan will also compete in a tough conference that includes Dixon and West Carteret.
“West is young, we’re young, I think Dixon has some experience, but they are pretty young too, so it’s probably wide open among us three,” Perry said.
The Cougars captured their third-straight dual-team league title last season, adding another conference crown to a program that has finished first nearly every season.
To be successful at the league, regional and state levels this season, they’ll also have to rely on younger, inexperienced wrestlers.
“We’ve got a really good group of freshmen, about 15 of them, so we’re excited about the youth movement,” Perry said. “A few of them might be really good down the road. We’re either really experienced or really inexperienced.”
Perry is more than happy to welcome the large freshmen contingent with just two juniors on the roster and only a handful of sophomores.
“I told Bean (assistant coach Johnathon Rigsby), ‘Look, we’re in trouble if you don’t get some freshmen out. I don’t know how we’ll field a team this year,’” Perry said. “And at the first workout, we had 12 freshmen. Thank goodness, Bean did a good job.”
The huge class of freshmen was even more surprising considering there was no wrestling in middle school last year during the pandemic.
The added wrestlers are needed. Croatan went 14-5 in dual competition last season despite struggling to fill out a lineup.
“That was the first year we’ve ever forfeited weight classes, and it hurt us,” Perry said. “We had good groups of seniors and juniors, but we were giving up four or five forfeits every match. It was tough.”
The Cougars will begin the season tonight at New Bern, and then participate in the Bulldog Invitational at Dixon on Saturday.
