MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret hosted its annual Dan Varner Patriot Duals on Saturday, finishing 3-1 on the wrestling mat to improve to 25-14 in dual action this season.
All three of the Patriots’ wins were fairly one-sided. They nearly shut out Richlands 70-2, defeated Northside-Jacksonville 54-27 and beat West Brunswick 55-21. Their only defeat was 45-30 to Topsail.
Among the four matches, there were several notable ones between grapplers with standout individual records. In the Northside match, Patriot heavyweight Isaac McPherson (14-3) pinned Donovan Williams (17-8) in 2:03. Wrestling at 126 pounds, Skyler Oxford (41-7) pinned Noah Reid (23-9) of Topsail and pinned Luke Connick (25-4) of West Brunswick.
The Patriots scored a handful of notable wins in the West Brunswick match. Richard Jiang (5-0) won by 6-1 decision over Leonel Rodriguez (3-1) at 138 pounds, Dylan Shirley (36-8) pinned Cyrus Gregory (19-11) at 145, Braden Reynolds (26-14) pinned Alan Dominguez (4-2) at 152, and Luke Jones (15-22) pinned Landon Wilson (11-6) at 182.
Five Patriots went undefeated on the day and four went 3-1.
Conner Craig (35-13) and Oxford both went 4-0, Joshua Knipe (48-0) and Shirley each finished 3-0, and Kaz Prapoulenis (13-6) went 2-0.
Shirley was the only undefeated grappler to score pins in all his wins. He pinned Austin Butterfield (1-14) of Northside, Jared Schaus (3-2) of Topsail and Gregory of West Brunswick.
Only one other wrestler scored three pins on the day. That was Josh Figueredo (22-15) who went 3-1 at 132 pounds with pins over Northside’s Tyler Alston (0-11), Richlands’ Joshua Wilson (5-6) and West Brunswick’s Nick Farris (6-6). His only loss was a 19-4 technical fall to Topsail’s Ian Fritz (42-2).
Reynolds, Jones and McPherson also went 3-1 on the day. Reynolds was pinned by Topsail’s Donovan Gunn (37-8) at 145 pounds, McPherson lost by 3-2 decision to Topsail’s Thomas Bennett (40-6) at 285, and Jones’ lone loss was by pin to Northside’s Kreston Monroe (11-13).
On Friday, the Patriots will travel to Northside for a dual, and on Saturday, they will visit Swansboro for the 3A Coastal Conference tournament.
