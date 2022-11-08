OCEAN — The 3A boys cross country state championship was going to come down to Croatan and North Lincoln.
North Lincoln’s Stephen Fernetti was going to finish in the top five and Croatan’s James Wallace and Tyrese Cone would give their team its first two finishers.
Whichever team could supply a finisher ahead of the other team’s next placer after those three would be key.
Croatan’s Trey Austin was that runner.
The junior took 38th overall in the 170-runner meet in 17 minutes, 51 seconds. He finished ahead of the next three North Lincoln runners by less than 10 seconds.
“About half a mile left, I saw two of their guys ahead of me by about 30 meters, and I knew I had to beat them if we wanted to win,” Austin said. “I used everything I had left. I felt good after the race, because I knew I had put everything into it and had nothing to regret.”
North Lincoln’s Juan Tinajero finished 40th in 17:56, followed by teammate Logan Richardson in 41st in 17:57 and teammate Alex Bradley in 44th in 17:59.
Austin’s performance helped the program win its first cross country state championship, as well as the first in county history, by a thin margin.
The Cougars toughed out a six-point win, 143-149, even though the Knights had a better overall time (1:28.05.69 to 1:28:06.19) and average time (17:37.14 to 17:37.24).
“When they said they got second, we knew we had won it,” Austin said. “It was great. We all smiled. We worked for it all year.”
Hard work has been the hallmark of a program that last season finished as the state runner-up. The Cougars have won three straight regional titles and eight conference championships in a row.
The program adopted a six-days-a-week training regimen a few years ago.
“It’s good because we’re all good friends, so it doesn’t feel like practice,” Austin said. “It just feels like we’re hanging out. And you’re motivated to train like that when you have success.”
A pack mentality helped Croatan capture the title. The team didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10 with Wallace taking 11th in 16:55 and Cone following in 12th in 16:56.
“That is one of the best parts of it,” Austin said. “We all have an equal amount of credit. We don’t have one guy out there getting all the glory.”
Austin thought the weather may have also played a part. It’s typically a chilly race in early November, but temperatures were instead in the mid-70s.
“We train at the beach and it’s pretty warm here, so there might be an advantage there,” he said.
Austin is no stranger to state championships. He was part of the winter indoor track and field state title team in February. He’s hoping that team can repeat despite losing its throwers and pole vaulters.
“I’m confident even though we lost some guys,” Austin said. “It will be challenging.”
If his team could pull off the repeat, it would be 2-for-2 after two seasons in his junior year. Could it go possibly go 3-for-3 with a title in the spring outdoor track and field season?
“Winning all three, that is what we were talking about today right after school,” he said. “We think we can do indoor. The biggest challenge would be outdoor.”
And he’s already looking forward to next cross country season as the team loses just one senior in Wallace. North Lincoln, which had won five consecutive state titles, will likely be looking to get back on top.
“We knew somebody had to beat them. We thought it should be us,” Austin said. “I think next year we can turn around and do the same thing. We’re all going to improve and get faster.”
Austin has already met most of his goals for his junior campaign. In addition to helping his team win a team state title, he broke the 17-minute mark, which had a family favor to it.
“I wanted to beat my brother’s PR,” Austin said. “I broke it at the Bo Run right before conference. My mom sent him a video right when it happened. He said he was happy, but I know he was a little disappointed.”
Austin took sixth in the conference in 17:04 and then took 10th in the regional in 16:53. He set a personal record of 16:52 this season.
A runner since he was in the third grade, he showed up to high school running sub-18:00 5Ks with a 17:54 PR as a freshman. He then set a personal record of 17:24 as a sophomore.
A standout student with a 3.1 GPA, he hopes to keep shaving those times and continuing his career in college.
“I’ve improved at a constant rate, and so I would like to be in the 16:20s next season,” he said. “I’ve thought about running in college. It’s been on my mind.”
Here are a few of Austin’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Chasing Mavericks.”
Favorite TV Show: “Friends.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Looney Tunes.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Jack Harlow.
Favorite Song: “Face Of My City” by Jack Harlow.
Favorite Book: “Make Your Bed” by Admiral William H. McRaven.
Favorite Team: Charlotte Hornets.
Favorite Athlete: Sean O’Malley.
Favorite Vacation: Hawaii.
Favorite Hobby: Motocross.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I shall fear no evil, for you are with me.” – Psalm 23:4.
Favorite Food: Chicken parmesan.
Favorite Drink: Gatorade.
Favorite Restaurant: The Shark’s Den.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Winning the state championship.”
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Kalen Perry.
Favorite Sport: Track.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Team huddle.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Jesus, mother, father and both my brothers.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Matthew Quispe, Justin Wax, Tyrese Cone, James Wallace, Noah Guerrero and coach Andy Bulfer.
Items For A Deserted Island: Knife, fishing pole, lighter, flashlight and hammock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.