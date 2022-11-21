PARIS — Cooper Webb competed on a 450 class dirt bike for the first time in six months last weekend in the Paris Supercross.
The county native didn’t have his timing completely down but still looked strong at the 39th annual competition in France, coming up just two points short of a podium finish.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider went 5-3-5 in three motos on the first day at the Paris La Defense Arena and 4-4-5 in three motos on the second day to tally 26 points.
Honda Genuine’s Justin Brayton took the last podium spot with 24 points.
“It was a great opportunity to do some testing and get some gate drops against some fast guys,” Webb wrote on social media after the event. “Back to ’23.”
Webb, who last raced in Paris in 2015, had his best finish in the second moto on the first day, taking third, but he was some 20 seconds back of the winner.
He looked more comfortable on the second day.
Webb and Brayton came into the final round of the second day tied for third, and Webb looked to have a handle on it before shooting off the track and allowing Brayton and teammate Marvin Musquin to get by. Had Webb held on, he would have reached the overall podium.
“That was my goal kind of all weekend,” he said in a post-event interview with Racer X Online. “Obviously, you always want to win. I’m not really to the level yet of where I should be. I just started riding supercross again like six weeks ago. I missed all summer not racing. We’ve been testing a lot, and you don’t know. You think that you fixed a lot of things, and I think we saw yesterday quickly that we still had a lot of work to do. But today was much better.”
Webb sat out the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship this summer after a rough Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season that saw him finish seventh.
A practice crash caused him to miss the race at St. Louis with a head injury. The two-time 450SX champion also crashed in the 10th round at Detroit, resulting in a 20th-place finish. Webb suffered a bone contusion to his left shoulder and a fracture of the second metacarpal on his left hand in that dustup.
In June, he resigned with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for at least one more supercross season.
The 2023 campaign will mark the fifth season Webb has spent with the team after coming over from Yamaha.
He has known great supercross success since joining Red Bull KTM in 2018, winning two Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450 Class championships and finishing as runner-up in another season.
The 27-year-old has claimed 19 450SX main event wins and currently stands tied with Damon Bradshaw for 12th on the all-time premier class wins list.
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season will begin on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.