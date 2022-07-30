CEDAR ISLAND — The fifth annual Sarah James Redfish Tournament should prove to be unlike any other that has come before it.
The event next Friday and Saturday at the Cedar Island Resort will seek to honor the memories of founders Hunter Parks and Stephanie Fulcher.
The two died on Feb. 13 in a plane crash off Drum Inlet along with six others, including Stephanie’s son, Kole McInnis.
“It’s going to be big this year,” said tournament organizer James Fulcher, brother of Stephanie and uncle of Kole. “We’ve really tried to pull out all the stops and take all the things that Hunter and Stephanie did so well and build off of them. Losing them is a void we can never fill. We are just so fortunate that we have such a large network of friends.”
The family-friendly, philanthropic, catch-and-release tournament is traditionally held to honor the memory of Fulcher’s daughter, Sarah James, who died in 2017 at age 9.
“This tournament has been such a source of inspiration and hope to me ever since we started it, but especially since the crash, because we are working toward keeping their memories alive, and to see it continue to grow and the community to become more involved,” said James Fulcher. “It is a great source of strength in my life.”
Stephanie and Hunter started the tournament as the flagship fundraiser of their other creation, the nonprofit organization Another Perspective. Each were launched to honor the memory of Sara James, who died from semilobar holoprosencephaly, an abnormality of brain development in which the frontal lobes don't properly divide into right and left hemispheres.
Monies raised by the tournament have helped build handicap-accessible, inclusive playsets at Eastern Park in Smyrna, the Davis Volunteer Fire Department and the Cedar Island Volunteer Fire Department. The playsets, named in Sarah James’ honor, allow handicapped children to play alongside other children.
“Stephanie and Hunter were just such a huge part of it,” Fulcher said. “They were the face of it. They were always reaching out and doing crazy things to help the tournament. And because of them, we’re not just building playgrounds anymore. Now we’re looking at doing much bigger projects and things that will have a bigger impact on everybody in the community.”
Thanks to the dynamic duo, the tournament saw a meteoric rise since its first year.
Plans began on the inaugural event in 2018 just three weeks prior, and when the dust settled, 235 fishermen on 65 boats had participated, over 500 people had attended and more than $45,000 was raised.
Compare those numbers to last year’s when it set redfish tournament world records for payout ($69,000), thanks to the Ramsey Family Calcutta Prize, and number of anglers (604). There were more than 3,500 people in attendance and $250,000 was raised for Another Perspective.
Fulcher said the original plan was to have the tournament meal in his sister Angie’s backyard.
“So, it’s gone well beyond expectations,” he said with a laugh. “It’s just so overwhelming to all of us, because every year – every single year – we’ve said, ‘last year was just a fluke, this year people will have other things going on,’ and every year we are amazed at the response. It’s all really humbling.”
Fulcher reported that Cedar Island can’t accommodate 10,000 people, but tournament organizers are keen to push the limits of just how many it can hold.
“We’ve got every hotel, campground, Airbnb, or shallow ditch filled,” he said. “We might tip the island. We might have to ask everybody to move to the other side.”
Amenities have improved with each passing year, and this one is no different.
In addition to the usual food trucks, vendors, pig pickin’, kid’s activities and silent auction, the Beaufort pirate ship will invade Cedar Island, there will be custom surfboards and wheelchair accessible mats made available through the Adaptive Surf Project, and fireworks will end the festivities on Saturday night.
Musical acts will include Ryan Baysden with Killin’ Time, Spare Change, PB & J, Thorn, The Green Room, Piedmont Boys, and Brent Cobb.
“Everything has really come together well,” Fulcher said. “We are just at a point where we hope the weather is nice. That is the one thing we can’t control, so we’ll just roll with it.”
Online registration at aperspective.org will end Monday.
Those who register online can attend the pre-registered angler check-in from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and also enjoy live music.
Regular registration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Adult registration is $60, while kid’s registration (15 and under) is $40.
The captains’ meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
All anglers must attend the meeting to receive the official tournament measuring tape and photo token ID. Anglers cannot pick up the tournament measuring tape and photo token ID at the pre-registered angler check-in on Friday.
Lines will go in the water at 5 p.m. on Saturday to start the tournament and come out at 9. The awards ceremony will take place at 9:45.
Tickets for food donations will be $5 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.