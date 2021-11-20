BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls basketball team finished last season with only two players on the floor in its third-round state playoff game after six players fouled out.
East fans will tell you questionable officiating led to that scenario in a 51-45 loss to Northside-Pinetown, and they’d probably have a pretty good argument.
However, the Mariners would have also never found themselves in that position if not for a roster that included just eight players.
They shouldn’t find themselves in a similar spot this season with 14 players in the program.
“We’re very excited to have a full roster,” said first-year coach Ryan Sacoco. “It was touch-and-go during conditioning. We only averaged about 9-10 for that, but we had a couple of seniors come out on the first day of practice, so we were relieved.”
Sacoco is the fourth Mariners coach in five years, following Shelley Garner (2014-2018), Tod Morgan (2018-2019) and Keith Bernauer (2019-2021).
Whoever took over this season was going to inherit a team with plenty of buzz around it, even if it is moving up from 1A to 2A after realignment.
East went just 8-7 overall, but opened some eyes as a lineup often featuring three freshmen, advanced to the third round of the 1A state playoffs and looked headed for the fourth round before foul trouble set in.
“The girls have big goals,” Sacoco said. “My only goal is to be a formidable, competitive team every night. The girls got kind of mad with me when I told them I don’t care about wins and losses. I really don’t. As long as they support one another, trust one another, give it their all, the wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
The first-year coach said he’s more interested in dampening the hype around the team and not fueling it.
“I’ve told the girls to keep their eyes on the day to day,” he said. “Don’t listen to people telling you how good you’re going to be. We still need to get a lot better. We have a lot to work on and still have a lot of weaknesses.”
Tanzania Locklear and Kenliana Dixon led the way for the Mariners in their freshman campaigns. Locklear averaged 16.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 4.8 steals, while Dixon went for 11.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.5 steals per game.
“They are very quick, very competitive,” Sacoco said. “They are athletes. Those two are just go, go, go, go.”
The third freshman standout, Kate Guthrie, decided not to continue playing basketball, and will instead participate in the drama department’s spring musical. The 6-1 center averaged 2.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks.
“We were sad to see her go,” Sacoco said. “She gave us some size we didn’t have. She sent me a nice text telling me she wasn’t going to play. I’m glad she is pursuing things she’s passionate about.”
Combined with the loss of Ellie Fulcher, who averaged 5.1 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks as a senior, East is without a true center, suiting up a roster made up almost entirely of guards.
“We’re working hard on rebounding,” Sacoco said. “That will be a challenge for us, particularly if we run up against a team that is bigger. We have to use our speed, quickness, positioning to get rebounds. A couple of 6-footers wouldn’t hurt, but I wouldn’t trade anybody on the team to get one.”
And while the squad is guard heavy, at least it’s special in that area. Kendalyn Dixon and Sydney Roberson give the team two of the best in the county at the position.
Dixon averaged 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 5.4 steals as a junior.
‘She is our senior captain,” Sacoco said. “She rallies the troops and is patient with the younger girls.”
Roberson represents a rare transfer from West Carteret. She put up 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals as a sophomore.
‘She is a heck of a player,” Sacoco said. “She is a brainiac on the court, can play any position, and I’ll have her play all five on the floor. She’s too versatile to just play point guard. I wouldn’t be surprised to see her make a big splash this season.”
Hailey Grady completes the starting five. She averaged 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals as a sophomore.
The Mariners will start the season against West Carteret at home on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
