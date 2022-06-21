MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret showed the level of talent in its athletic program this spring with five student-athletes receiving a Player of the Year notice from the 3A Coastal Conference.
Brian Garner got the nod in baseball, Rob Cummings was the selected in boys tennis, and Shawn Benson took the top honor in boys golf.
Sha’niyah Gethers and Grace Guilford shared the Track Athlete of the Year.
Phil Panzarella was also named Coach of the Year in golf.
Garner put up monster numbers in his junior season, batting .556 with a .607 on-base percentage and slugging .722. He had 19 RBIs, eight doubles, two triples, scored 33 runs and stolen 22 bases.
The Patriots went to the fourth round of the state playoffs for the first time in school history and finished 19-7. They won the league for the fifth straight season with a 10-0 mark.
Cummings went 8-0 in the regular season at the No. 1 seed on the tennis court.
He joined brother Adam to capture the league doubles title with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Croatan’s Eli Simonette and Alex Amato.
West took the runner-up spot in the conference with a 6-2 record and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs to finish 10-3 overall.
Benson edged four players for the top spot in the league golf standings, shooting a 382 over six matches for a 38.2 nine-hole average.
Panzarella led the Patriots to a league crown as they won the title by more than 50 strokes with a 266 score.
Guilford earned three gold medals at the conference championship track and field meet. She timed in at 58.81 seconds in the 400 meters and collected the other wins via relays.
She teamed up with Courtney Tyndall, Kaeyln Mangrum and Kenley Ballou in the 800-meter relay to capture the triumph in 1:49.03, and joined Isabella Mennella, Hubbard Stack and Tyndall in the 1,600-meter relay to run away from the pack in 4:12.
Gethers swept the sprints, taking the 100 meters in 12.66 and the 200 meters in 25.58. She also took second in the long jump with a 15-foot, 7.5-inch leap.
West also earned all-conference selections in: baseball – CW Bayer, Tyler DeLuzio, Josh Mason, Al Morris, Blaine Norris; softball – Makenzie Burroughs, Hydee Kugler, Kiersten Margoupis, Hannah Moseley, Zoe Sabourin; girls soccer – Chloe Dunn, Emmy Wade Langley, Megan Stoll; boys tennis – Adam Cummings, Tanner Hahn; girls track and field – Kendyll Preston, Hubbard Stack, Sha’niyah Gethers, Grace Guilford (800 relay), Kenley Ballou, Tyler Collins, Grace Guilford, Courtney Tyndall (1,600 relay), Hubbard Stack (300 hurdles), Sha’niyah Gethers (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump), Grace Guilford (400 meters), Courtney Tyndall (800 meters), Ryan Germain (800 meters), Bella Counts (3,200 meters), Tyler Collins (high jump), MaryBeth Garrison (triple jump), Alyssa Cooley (pole vault); boys track and field – Spencer Maxwell , Lamar Teel, Javaris Miller, Jamarion Montford (400 relay), Dylan McBride, Andrew Chaanine, Peyton Wheeler, Jamarion Montford (800 relay), Lamar Teel (100 meters), Javaris Miller (100 meters), Spencer Maxwell (200 meters), Peyton Wheeler (400 meters).
