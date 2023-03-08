MOREHEAD CITY — Sam Huber gives plenty of credit to her family for her soccer ability.
The West Carteret sophomore has been driven by her parents Amie and Steve to Wilmington three days a week during the fall for the last three years to practice with her club team.
“My parents were really encouraging about my decision to play down there, and they’ve made it happen,” she said. “I really appreciate all the time and effort they’ve given me.”
The Wilmington Hammerheads practice from 5-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 6:15-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from late July to early January.
Huber said her father will go for a run or watch something on his phone, while her mother will read a book during the practices.
Playing against top competition under the eyes of top coaches has given her a leg up on other players her age. It doesn’t mean her decision to join the club has always been an easy one.
“There have certainly been times, like when we’ve had rough practices and then sitting in a two-hour car ride and getting home at 11 (p.m.) and finishing all your homework,” she said. “There have been some stressful, long nights, but I think it is all worth it in the end.”
A standout student with a 4.0 GPA, Huber said she works so hard at her sport because she wants to continue her soccer career in college and counts UCLA as her dream school. She would like to pursue a career as a sports agent.
Some of her ability can also be attributed to older sister, Maura.
The two have been on the same team for most of their childhoods. The run will come to an end soon with Maura starting her senior season this spring.
“That is definitely going to be sad,” Huber said. “I’m not looking forward to our last game this year. It’s been a joy to play with her.”
Huber reported that growing up she always wanted to play with Maura because she always wanted to be like her. Maura provided a challenge as both sisters are ultra-competitive.
“One of us always has to win at something, and it’s usually me,” Huber said. “I definitely think that playing against her from a young age has made me better. I feel like I was held to a higher standard playing with older players like my sister.”
This family dynamic has helped Huber start her sophomore season strong. She had her first career hat trick in the opening 8-0 win over Northside-Jacksonville (0-3-1), then scored a goal apiece in a 2-1 victory over Southern Nash (1-1) and a 3-1 loss to J.H. Rose (1-1).
“I hope it means I’m stepping in the right direction this season,” she said. “I think we’re off to a great start, and I’m looking forward to what the season has in store for us.”
Her offseason included working on placing the ball in the corners of the net after a freshman campaign that often saw her shoot it and hope for the best. Her goals on Friday and Saturday were placement goals.
She has five goals in three games after scoring seven in 18 as a freshman.
“I had the freshman nerves last year,” she said. “You don’t want to disappoint the upperclassmen. I was definitely nervous the first couple of games, but once I got out there and realized the other girls weren’t that much taller or faster than me, I was less nervous.”
And while soccer is Huber’s best sport, most of her success in high school has come on the basketball court.
The Patriots won their first league title in seven years in her freshman season and went to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time in 25 years, going 21-7 overall and 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference to go undefeated in league play for the first time in 28 years.
Huber led the team in steals with 4.0 per game while also averaging 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds.
As a sophomore, she was first on the team in assists (2.7) and steals (6.4) while ranking third in points (6.4) and rebounds (4.6).
West lost three of its top four scorers and five of its top eight and began the season 4-9 with a six-game losing streak thrown in there. The squad then went 8-1 over the next nine games and ended up tying Swansboro for the league title with 7-3 marks.
“We hope to win a third next year and a fourth my senior year,” Huber said. “I think we can keep winning it. And hopefully we can have a better record so when the playoffs come around, we can have a higher seed and go further in the playoffs.”
Here are a few of Huber’s favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Grown Ups.”
Favorite TV Show: “Gilmore Girls.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Phineas and Ferb.”
Favorite Band/Artist: SZA.
Favorite Song: “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield.
Favorite Book: “Get Out of Your Head.”– Jennie Allen
Favorite Team: U.S. Women’s National Team.
Favorite Athlete: Alex Morgan.
Favorite Vacation: Italy.
Favorite Hobby: Playing sports.
Favorite Subject: Math.
Favorite Quote: “If you’re not first, you’re last.” – Ricky Bobby.
Favorite Food: Mashed potatoes.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Musashi.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Beating Swansboro in triple overtime in my freshman season.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Michael Turner.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Getting a strawberry frosted donut with my dad before each game, whether I eat it or not.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: FC New England.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Alex Morgan, Michael Jordan, Princess Diana, my mom and my cousin Tyler.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Ella Holmes, Teiona Frazier, Skyler Setzer, Sophie Bates, Addison McAnulty and coach Cory Noe.
Items for a Deserted Island: Water, knife, matches, Maura Huber and phone charger.
