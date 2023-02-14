AYDEN-GRIFTON — The East Carteret wrestling team placed one wrestler on the podium at the 2A east regional tournament on Saturday.
The Mariners traveled to Ayden-Grifton for the tournament, bringing with them seven grapplers. The team tied for 15th overall with 35 points.
Josiah Hynes had the best finish of the group, placing fourth at 145 pounds to move to 41-13 overall. He lost by 8-5 decision to South Lenoir’s Eli Day (15-6) in the third-place match.
Hynes was knocked out of the winner’s bracket by 8-3 decision to Heide Trask’s Nicholas Johnson, but he bounced back with a 12-3 major decision over Jacob Williams (12-8) of West Craven in the consolation semifinals.
Daniel White (38-7) reached the 220-pound consolation semifinals before losing by a slim 5-4 decision to Dominec Oneto (29-10) of West Craven.
