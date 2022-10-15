ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions took over the lead in the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament on Wednesday with a 49.18-pound fish.
The three-week tournament will wrap up on Saturday, Oct. 22 as anglers continue to vie for the top spot. The competition began Oct. 1 and will end next weekend with an awards banquet in the parking lot of the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
Windy Conditions, captained by Henry Tillett, took over first place from RB2 and Capt. Curtis Trexel who had led for a week with a 45.06-pounder. Windy Conditions placed third in the fish aggregate division last year with 73.01 pounds.
The current third place boat is Tip Jar and Capt. Ryan Nyberg with a 44.6-pound catch.
The top lady angler so far is Tommi Richards with a 37.28-pound fish. Fisher Wokasch is the top junior angler with a 32.23-pounder. Joe Davenport is the senior angler leader with a 32.68-pound catch.
Last year’s competition winner was Xcessive Risk with a 56.12-pounder that netted Capt. Athan Parker and his team a $15,000 prize.
The nonprofit tournament acts as a fundraising vehicle for the Atlantic Beach Fire Department and the purchasing of lifesaving equipment such as an AutoPulse Resuscitation System for Automated CPR.
Through its first five years, the competition has donated over $170,000 to the fire department.
